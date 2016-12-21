Taiwan must not become a pawn

By Edward Chen 陳一新

US president-elect Donald Trump on Monday last week caused a commotion by questioning why the US government should be bound by its “one China” policy. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an urgent response the same day, and many international media outlets and think tanks expressed the hope that Trump will not irritate this sensitive nerve, lest the situation in East Asia get out of control.

As Trump sees it, China has done many controversial things, including building artificial islands and fortifications in the South China Sea, manipulating the exchange rate of the Chinese yuan, imposing high tariffs on US products, stealing US jobs and enjoying an excessive trade surplus. Trump asked why the US should cooperate with China if Beijing does not make concessions in these areas. He also accused China of dictating to him and making a fuss when he took a telephone call from “the president of Taiwan.”

Opinions differ as to whether he said these things in a moment of anger or whether they were carefully considered political language. The latter possibility is more worrying for China’s leaders, which is why Beijing issued an immediate response.

Why does everyone attach so much importance to the US’ “one China” policy and why is there so much opposition to Trump making waves in this area?

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said that the “one China” policy is the basis for the relations between China and the US.

He said that the next US administration must be fully aware of the sensitivity of the Taiwan question.

Geng said that adherence to the “one China” principle is the political foundation of China-US ties and that if this foundation is shaken and weakened it will not be possible for relations between the two nations to develop in a healthy and steady way, or for them to cooperate on key areas.

Faced with Trump’s provocations and threats, on the one hand China politely reminded the incoming US government that it must recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue and treat Taiwan-related questions, including the “one China” policy, with caution, while on the other hand it threatened Washington that if it goes against the “one China” principle it would become difficult to maintain cooperation between the two nations.

A White House spokesman on Monday last week said that the reason that the administration of US President Barack Obama has kept to the “one China” policy is that it does not see Taiwan, and the US’ relationship with Taiwan, as a bargaining chip. The implication is that if Trump, after taking office, goes on treating Taiwan and Taiwan-US relations as a bargaining chip, or if he does not stick to the “one China” policy, he could open Pandora’s box, with unimaginable consequences.

There is a difference between the US’ “one China” policy and China’s “one China” principle. The US policy expresses, via the three joint communiques — the Shanghai Communique, the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and the Aug. 17, 1982, Joint Communique — that the US’ concern and insistence that “the Taiwan question should be resolved peacefully by Chinese themselves.” China’s “one China” principle, on the other hand, carries the political implication that China does not rule out the option of using military force against Taiwan.

As for Trump, in his view anything and anyone has a price, and he can buy and sell on any issue.