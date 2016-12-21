EDITORIAL: A fresh start for a fishy industry

In a bid to protect one of the nation’s major export industries, the Fisheries Agency on Monday confirmed new fines that Taiwan’s deep-sea fishing vessels will face if they contravene a long-overdue law and amendments that were passed in July and take effect next month.

According to the Act Governing Distant Water Fisheries (遠洋漁業條例), Taiwanese trawlers convicted of fishing illegally are to face a maximum fine of NT$30 million (US$937,354), depending on the size of the vessel, after the statute takes effect on Jan. 20, while their captains and crew could lose their licenses.

Lawmakers in July also passed amendments to the Fisheries Act (漁業法) and the Ordinance to Govern Investment in the Operation of Foreign Flag Fishing Vessels (投資經營非我國籍漁船管理條例) to tighten regulations covering illegal fishing, “fish laundering” and workers’ labor and human rights.

While there has long been domestic and international pressure to better regulate Taiwan’s fisheries industry, it was the EU’s threat of trade sanctions — a possible embargo on seafood exports — if action was not taken by March next year that finally forced the agency and the Legislative Yuan into action.

Taiwan was placed on the EU’s fishery watch list in October last year after the European Commission gave it a “yellow card” in the wake of complaints from Greenpeace that the Shuen De Ching No. 888 had been seen illegally harvesting shark fins and throwing the finned sharks back into the sea in international waters near Papua New Guinea.

A Greenpeace report in April that described Taiwan’s tuna fishing industry as “out of control” and having a “devastating impact on marine life,” while saying that the agency was “incapable of monitoring the industry,” did not help.

The announcement on Monday coincided with one from the Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office, which said it was reopening its investigation into the death of an Indonesian crew member of a Taiwanese fishing boat last year, a case that has highlighted the hardships of the thousands of migrant workers in the fisheries industry and drew international attention.

The Indonesian died of septicemia from infected wounds because he was not treated after allegedly being assaulted on the fishing boat Futzuchun. The Control Yuan in October censured the prosecutors’ office for what it said were failures in its probe of the man’s death and the agency for inadequate regulations and oversight of employment agencies and employers of fishery workers.

The new law is also aimed at ensuring better treatment, pay and healthcare for the industry’s workers, whether on domestic or distant-water boats, who have in recent years been increasingly drawn from China, Vietnam, Indonesia and other nations. Those on the distant-water vessels can spend months, if not years, at sea and have been the most vulnerable to exploitation, often toiling under slave-like conditions. While slavery, human trafficking and rights abuses have damaged the reputation of Thailand’s fishing industry, Taiwan has been tarred as well.

While many people think of Taiwanese exports largely in terms of consumer electronics, bicycles or other manufactured items, the nation is one of the biggest seafood exporters in the world. Although the size of the nation’s fishery fleet has shrunk dramatically in recent years, it still has one of the largest tuna fishing fleets in the world and that fleet’s reputation is hurting the nation’s image.