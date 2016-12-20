The Liberty Times Editorial: The government must be decisive

The year-end countdown is on. Many major events with far-reaching effects have occurred this year. In Asia, Taiwan’s presidential election led to a transition of government power that has changed the cross-strait dynamic; China has been stirring things up in the South China Sea and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands, issued a ruling on the Philippines’ case against China in their dispute; and the US presidential election ended with a result that will affect every nation in the region, adding new variables to political and economic relationships.

In this fast-changing environment, strong leadership has become necessary for any government that wants to win public support and calm voters.

Most Taiwanese probably started pinning their hopes and expectations on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her team on the evening of Jan. 16 rather than when she was sworn in on May 20, hoping that the Democratic Progressive Party’s return to power would help the nation regain the confidence it has lost over the past several years.

In the Economist’s “The World in 2017,” Tsai penned an article titled “Turning Taiwan Into a Tiger Again.” Taiwanese are waiting for the president to tell them how she will go about doing that.

For a nation, external war is less frightening than a lack of domestic leadership. When US president-elect Donald Trump reiterated his intention to scrap the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), he threw a curveball to the 11 nations that had already signed the agreement.

In response, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski at the APEC summit in Lima last month that he would continue to push for the TPP. Both houses of the Japanese National Diet have passed relevant laws and completed the ratification process.

Faced with new uncertainty, Abe unambiguously told lawmakers during a visit to the Diet before the vote that, regardless of whether the TPP takes effect, the domestic budget set aside for dealing with complementary measures addressing TPP membership would still be implemented, because they are necessary for Japan to boost its agricultural industry, increase agricultural exports and support the overseas expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises. This is clear and strong leadership.

While Japan’s ruling coalition holds a majority in both houses, Abe as party leader still went to the legislature to clarify things, showing that effective communication includes making decisions, addressing problems, keeping information transparent and shouldering responsibility.

If these things are done well, one’s own party, other political parties and the public will be persuaded and it will be possible to build collective support for government policy.

Looking at Taiwan’s government using the same example — the TPP — Tsai has said that Asia must fulfill its role as a leader of economic integration, and that Taiwan must continue to negotiate and expand bilateral trade agreements. The first point takes aim at Japan and ASEAN and depends on how the government follows up with practical diplomacy. The second point involves the government’s mastery of the art of negotiation in trade talks, as well as its ability to respond to domestic concerns over market deregulation.

However, the public still has not seen any practical action by the government to back its words and lay down the goals, steps and discipline that a modern government should have.