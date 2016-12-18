Thailand fishing abuses continue, Greenpeace says

By Kate Hodal / The Guardian

An international crackdown on human rights abuses in the Thai fishing industry has resulted in vessels traveling thousands of kilometers further into remote and lawless waters, where trafficked men continue to be beaten and sold at sea, a 12-month Greenpeace investigation alleges.

According to the report, published on Thursday, seafood caught by such vessels is largely illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) and has entered the supply chains of multiple companies producing food for global export in clear violation of international labor, supply and fishing codes.

The allegations are likely to heap further pressure on Thailand’s US$6.5 billion seafood export industry — the fourth-largest in the world, according to the most recent figures — which has suffered significantly over the past few years following allegations of human rights, labor and IUU fishing abuses both at sea and on land.

Thailand was given a “yellow card” warning by the EU last year to clean up or face a ban on EU imports.

“For some years there’s been a growing awareness of the endemic labor rights issues in the Thai seafood industry, which companies have repeatedly brushed under the carpet,” said Will McCallum, head of oceans at Greenpeace. “There can no longer be unsubstantiated assurances of workers’ rights while companies continue to profit from turning a blind eye.”

Depleted seafood stocks in the Gulf of Thailand have encouraged Thai vessels to explore neighboring waters off the coasts of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, often using fake permits and ghost fleets to avoid inspection by authorities.

However, a new government policy to sink vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters has forced such boats into less policed waters off Papua New Guinea’s southern “dog leg” region, Greenpeace claims.

The report alleges that when authorities also began clamping down on IUU fishing in Papua New Guinea, Thai vessels sailed out to the isolated, bio-diverse Saya de Malha bank off the eastern coast of mainland Africa, more than 7,000km from home ports in Thailand.

Here, on large refrigerated vessels known as “reefers,” Thai captains have engaged in a fishing frenzy over the past 18 months.

Northeast of Madagascar, Saya de Malha is the world’s largest submerged bank and part of an underwater ridge that connects Mauritius with the Seychelles. The shallow tropical marine system — roughly the size of Belgium — is not adequately policed by either country, allowing human rights and fishing abuses to continue at large, the report claims.

Beyond the view of authorities, Thai captains abuse, beat and traffic fishermen from boat to boat in the seafood-rich waters, Greenpeace alleges, despite the government’s legislative efforts to curb both IUU fishing and human rights abuses at sea.

The vessels catch a variety of species including snapper, bream, rays, shark, mackerel and tuna, which Greenpeace claims are likely to have ended up in European, North American and Asia Pacific supermarkets and restaurants in the form of surimi, imitation crabmeat and pet food.

Workers who had been onboard these reefers told Greenpeace that daily beatings were part and parcel of everyday life and that many had given up hope of ever getting off the boats alive.

“We were kicked, punched and beaten with sticks,” one told Greenpeace. “Once, one of the Thai crew was forced to the floor of the deck while the captain stepped on his face. About 10 minutes later, the engineer beat the man until his face was swollen, and threatened to throw him into the sea.”