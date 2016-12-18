With success comes dissension in Italy’s Five Star Movement

By Jason Horowitz / NY Times News Service, MILAN, Italy

On a gently curving street lined with furriers and antiquarians sits a yellow building with a tinseled fake Christmas tree in the foyer. But unlike the real estate agents and lawyers working above and below, the employees in the second-floor offices are busy managing online elections, spreading fake news and fomenting a political revolution.

The employees work for the firm of Casaleggio Associates, the unlikely nerve center propagating the bare-knuckle message of Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement. Once a fringe curiosity, the Five Star Movement is now something very different — possibly the first populist party with a serious chance to win power in one of Europe’s most important countries.

“We are the political force of the future, and we have a competitive advantage on the traditional parties that still struggle to understand,” Davide Casaleggio, the Milan firm’s president, wrote in an e-mail. “When they realize that it will be too late.”

The son of Gianroberto Casaleggio, a founder of the Five Star Movement who died in April, the younger Casaleggio is as studiously behind the scenes as the party’s other founder and leader, the gleefully vulgar comedian Beppe Grillo, is public.

However, in a rare, albeit electronic, interview, Davide Casaleggio said his company’s software, platforms and tools had played a key role in Five Star’s changing of Italy. The other parties, he added, were “light-years behind” while “we are at the crest of the wave.”

Italy, often considered behind the times, has become a laboratory for a new strain of European populism, in which a next-generation political party, born and bred on the Internet, is less interested in ideology or the standard models of left versus right than in using the Web as a platform and weapon of anti-establishment anger. Unlike populist parties in France, Germany and Britain, the Five Star Movement has less of a hard-right, anti-immigrant edge. It also is not imbued with the ideological socialism of leftist groups in Greece or Spain.

Few are certain what the Five Star Movement is, except that its popularity is rising, especially since the stunning resignation of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi last week after voters rejected his proposed constitutional changes in a referendum.

“We’re not of the left or the right,” Luigi Di Maio, the Five Star party’s potential candidate for prime minister and the deputy leader of the lower house of parliament, said in his Rome office. “We don’t recognize ourselves in these ideologically motivated parties.”

In the days after Renzi’s defeat in the referendum, party leaders crowed about a coming Five Star government. They have demanded early elections, even as Parliament seems likely this week to approve a new government under Italy’s foreign minister, Paolo Gentiloni, using much the same majority that Renzi had.

The Five Star members have reiterated their intention to hold a referendum on abandoning the euro currency and held a meeting in Rome to iron out simmering differences between the party’s orthodox and pragmatic wings.

At the same time, many members fretted that the party was drifting away from its founding ethos — of voting on policies and candidates through direct, online democracy — and toward a centralization of power by Grillo, Casaleggio and Di Maio.