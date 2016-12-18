EDITORIAL: Transparency critical to immigration

On Monday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) instructed the National Development Council to communicate with the legislature, concerned parties in Taiwan, overseas chambers of commerce and foreign workers’ associations on how best to encourage foreign professionals to work and live in Taiwan.

On Dec. 9, the Legislative Yuan amended the Nationality Act (國籍法), relaxing naturalization regulations for foreign spouses, many of whom come from Southeast Asia, and whose status differs from that of foreign professionals. These changes included allowing non-Taiwanese who have divorced or whose Taiwanese spouse has died to apply for citizenship. They also reduced the risk of such individuals becoming stateless.

In light of the nation’s brain drain, its aging society exacerbated by one of the world’s lowest birth rates, the undeniable trend toward culturally diverse households and the desirability of not only attracting foreign professionals, but also retaining them and their expertise and experience, it is clear that immigration and integration of overseas nationals would almost certainly be a net benefit to Taiwan.

It is encouraging to see the government taking steps to address the real concerns faced by professional talent from overseas and spouses marrying into Taiwan, and amending or creating new legislation aimed at helping non-Taiwanese who are trying to make a life for themselves here

For many foreign nationals, and for many reasons, Taiwan is seen as a desirable place to live and, perhaps, establish a new life for themselves. However, there are many pitfalls awaiting those with aspirations of setting down roots here, some of which can lead to heartbreak and unforeseen complications.

There are simple, clear provisions in place for foreign professionals who want permanent residency. It has been possible for them to apply for an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) since 2002, and the process has been streamlined significantly since then. This is fine if you are single, or with a spouse who also qualifies, but permanent residency does not extend to dependents, even if they were born in Taiwan.

Dependents can stay until age 26, but the high salary requirement for an APRC precludes them from applying in their own right and, unable to work, they are often forced to leave. This breaks up families and consigns young adults to leave the nation in which they grew up and move to a “home” country they are unfamiliar with, perhaps do not speak the language of and in which they lack a support network. It is a serious consideration, and disincentive, for professionals with families thinking of relocating to Taiwan, or those with the potential to remain here.

Efficient coordination between government authorities might have foreseen these problems, had it been implemented when the legislation was created.

On the surface, Taiwan does not seem to be a very diverse, multicultural society. That is about to change. In Taoyuan or Tainan there is a sense of non-Taiwanese communities establishing themselves there.

Ministry of the Interior statistics showed that more than 116,000 foreigners have been naturalized between 1987 and October, with almost 54,000 applications pending review. Last year, more than 90 percent of applications were submitted by foreign spouses. More foreign spouses means more children raised in culturally and linguistically diverse home environments, with the education and integration challenges that entails.