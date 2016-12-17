China’s ban on siblings produced invisible children

By Coco Liu and Shanshan Chen / Thomson Reuters Foundation, HONG KONG and BEIJING

Living in Beijing for 23 years, Li Xue has never attended school, not even for a day.

China provides a free, nine-year education to every child, but Li was not included. For the past 23 years, she has had no access to any form of social welfare. She has not been allowed to get married, find a job, or open a bank account.

For Li was the second child born to her parents and due to the nation’s one-child policy that ran from about 1978 until last year to curtail population growth, she did not exist in the Chinese government’s database.

Li said her parents tried to register her at the police station when she was born, but staff there refused and demanded a letter of approval from the local family planning commission.

With no letter approving her birth, Li’s parents were faced with the prospect of paying a hefty fine for breaking the one-child policy to register her, but could not afford to do so.

Since then it has been a two-decade battle with officials until China scrapped its one-child policy last year and Li finally received an official paper to prove her existence.

Ending the one-child policy has left people like Li scrambling to make up for lost years, resentful as they fear this recognition might have come too late and unsure what the government is going to do to help them make up for those years.

Li missed out on an education and struggled to learn everything by herself, using library books borrowed under her elder sister’s name with her family unable to afford a tutor.

“My mother was dismissed from her job because she gave birth to me,” Li told reporters in an interview at her home in Beijing, a shabby house without a private toilet and with a makeshift shower. “All four of us had to live off my father’s meager salary.”

Li’s mother, Bai Xiuling, a former factory worker, said her daughter used to cry when other children set off for school.

“She wanted to study at school, but she can’t. My child has already missed the nine-year compulsory education. No money can buy her time back,” she said.

According to China’s latest population census, conducted in 2010, there were 13 million unregistered citizens like Li, almost 1 percent of the country’s total population.

“Most of them are children born outside the country’s one-child policy,” said former Chinese National Bureau of Statistics head Jiantang Ma (馬建堂), who conducted the census.

A study last year by the Academy of Macroeconomic Research at the National Development and Reform Commission found nearly half of China’s unregistered citizens were illiterate or lacked formal education.

For during the years of the one-child policy, second children would not be registered in the household system unless a hefty fine was paid, with some exceptions to this rule.

Births out of marriage are also considered a violation of China’s strict family planning rules, and unmarried couples had to pay a fine to register their newborn.

China is one of a few countries that have a household registration system, known in Chinese as hukou (戶口), that contains the births, marriages and other information on citizens.

A person without a hukou record in China is denied public services, such as education and healthcare, and is barred from getting married, finding a job or even opening a bank account.

The link between the one-child policy and hukou is controversial, with Chinese policymakers saying the household registration system is open to all citizens without any conditions. However, families affected say the link was clear.