Trump’s wealthy picks for Cabinet to undergo scrutiny

By Jackie Calmes / NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

For the billionaires, the multimillionaires and the plain well-off people whom US president-elect Donald Trump is choosing for his Cabinet, the first step to office is to be the sort of grilling he did not face — on potential business conflicts of interest and, for some, tax returns — courtesy of US Senate sleuths who have taken their toll in the past.

US President Barack Obama’s first Treasury secretary, Timothy Geithner, was nearly derailed in 2009. His first choice for secretary of health and human services, Tom Daschle, did not make it through that year.

Now billionaires Betsy DeVos, Linda McMahon and Wilbur Ross Jr, and multimillionaires Rex Tillerson, Ben Carson, Elaine Chao, Steven Mnuchin, US Representative Tom Price, Andrew Puzder and Todd Ricketts can expect much of the same scrutiny.

“With the president-elect flouting a 40-year bipartisan tradition of disclosure and transparency, we think it’s more important than ever to ensure that senior officials across government aren’t operating under a different tax code than everyone else,” said US Senator Ron Wyden, the senior Democrat on the US Senate Finance Committee, which has upended its share of nominees.

After about two centuries in which US Senate reviews were cursory at best, that confirmation process has become increasingly arduous, regardless of party, and especially in the committees that require nominees’ tax returns.

Dean Zerbe, a former counsel to the Finance Committee, had some advice for Trump’s nominees facing that panel: Do not copy the US president-elect’s defiance on disclosure.

“The committee will say: ‘Bless your heart. Now send us your tax returns,’” Zerbe said.

Senate Democrats would be pressing next month to make the scrutiny even broader. They propose that all committees make nominees privately submit their three most recent federal tax returns. Three committees — Finance, Budget, and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs — already do so. Together they have responsibility for examining five Cabinet-level officials before confirmation: the secretaries of the treasury, health and human services, and homeland security, and the US president’s trade representative and budget director.

For Democrats, the tax-disclosure proposal is a way to underscore Trump’s refusal to release his returns, despite a four-decade tradition of presidential candidates doing so. More to the point, they will have ample opportunity to press home their contention that a number of his Cabinet choices have wealth and backgrounds at odds with his populist pitch.

“He is building an administration that looks a whole lot like himself,” said US Senator Patty Murray, the senior Democrat on the committee that is to handle the nominations of DeVos — who married into the Amway fortune — as education secretary, and Puzder, a fast-food executive, to be labor secretary.

Those nominations are to go to a committee that has not previously required nominees to file tax returns along with other financial disclosures. So will those of Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil; Ross, an investment titan chosen for secretary of commerce; Trump’s choice for deputy commerce secretary, Ricketts, the heir to the Ameritrade fortune; the pick for transportation secretary, Chao, a wealthy former labor secretary and the wife of the majority leader, US Senator Mitch McConnell; Carson, a retired neurosurgeon; and McMahon, a billionaire professional wrestling impresario, who was picked to lead the Small Business Administration.