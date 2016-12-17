[ LETTER ]

DPP’s inexplicability

The Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee on Thursday reviewed amendments to the Referendum Act (公民投票法). The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which has always opposed allowing referendums on territorial changes, said there is no longer any reason to oppose it. Surprisingly, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which used to support holding such referendums, appeared to have changed its mind, saying territorial changes would require amending the Constitution.

Despite its flip-flopping, the KMT holds the view that the public should decide. On the other hand, the DPP’s flip-flopping is inexplicable. What is there to be afraid of? The territory as defined in the Constitution does not reflect the current territorial “status quo,” which is certainly problematic. Although a referendum is not at the same level as the Constitution, the former allows the public to directly express their opinions. Why would the DPP view amending the Constitution as a reason not to allow referendums on the issue? Perhaps it is opposed to it just to please China, as some suspect.

Amending the Constitution is a complex process, but it should always reflect public opinion. Similarly, a referendum is decided by a majority of voters. Both are based on the idea of popular sovereignty. If referendums can help the public exercise their constitutional rights, why oppose it?

The DPP returned to power because it understood public opinion, but if it continues to find excuses or hesitate on this issue, the public will eventually see through it.

Chi An-hsiu

Taipei