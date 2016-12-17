Reconsidering end to conscription

By Dean Karalekas

The Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13 reiterated its intention to end conscription and transition to an all-volunteer force by 2018, with Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) informing lawmakers of the plan.

The plan to end conscription was an albatross around the neck of the administration of former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), which consistently pushed back the deadline for the transition from its announcement in the run-up to the 2008 elections — when Ma proposed the idea — all the way through his eight years in office. Ultimately the goal proved elusive, and the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would do well to reconsider whether this is a policy it wants to pick up and run with.

The effort to shift to an all-volunteer force appears to be driven by the laudable intention to build in Taiwan a post-modern society and it is admittedly in line with Tsai’s other imputed goals, including the recognition of same-sex marriage and eventual power-sharing agreements with the nation’s indigenous people.

However, it has thus far failed, for two main reasons: The first is a lack of support from the government; specifically by not allocating the budget required to make the plan a reality. The second reason is that such an enormous institutional transformation cannot be accomplished on a whim; it relies on significant sociological research into current conditions — research that so far has failed to materialize.

All too often in Taiwan, when a new government initiative or institutional body needs to be created, there is a tendency to look abroad for a template. Due to its close historical relationship with Taiwan, especially during the post-war era, the US often serves as the source of that template, such as with the National Communications Commission.

While this is a relatively successful example of such a transplantation, the military situation is quite different, because the societal conditions at the time of the US’ transition to an all-volunteer force are not in evidence in Taiwan. Indeed, many of these conditions are the exact reverse.

One cause of the failure of the plan thus far has been the absence of sufficient research into how best to implement the transition — or indeed whether the transition is at all advisable. In the US, it was the Gates Commission Report that served this purpose. It remains to be seen whether a transition is the best course for the Republic of China (ROC) military, but whether the government and people of Taiwan choose this route, or choose to keep conscription, it is clear that a shared vision of the future state of affairs must be defined and adopted. In a society as bifurcated as Taiwan, finding such a shared vision is no easy task.

A closer look at the experience of the US military and the conditions therein immediately prior to and during the transition reveals several differences with Taiwan that, at best, make the application of the US model problematic and, at worst, conspire to sabotage the entire effort. The following is a look at some of those factors as enunciated by a study conducted by Rand Corp and an analysis of how each is applicable to conditions in Taiwan.

While campaigning for the US presidency in 1968, Richard Nixon made the transition to an all-volunteer force a policy platform — an issue that saw significant opposition within the military. In many ways, this parallels the experience in Taiwan, where Ma, campaigning for president 40 years later, made a similar promise in his own bid to be president. The idea likewise faced opposition from the ROC military. Both men won office, but this is where the similarity ends. In Taiwan, the initial attempts failed due to the lack of adequate funding from the government and the deadline was repeatedly delayed, first to 2014, then to this year, again to next year and now to 2018.