EDITORIAL: Trump talk shows stupidity remains

“Loose lips sink ships” was a common phrase on US propaganda posters during World War II. Even those born long after the war learned that the motto meant careless talk could be harmful, but not, it appears, US president-elect Donald Trump.

As the world witnessed during the excruciatingly long US election campaign, there appear to be no limits to the depths that Trump will plumb. There also appear to be no limits to the depth of his stupidity, despite his insistence that he is “a smart person.”

Trump’s carelessness with words in speeches, tweets and interviews continues to astound — and inflame.

It has been two weeks since he upended decades of Washington’s carefully honed ambiguity over cross-strait affairs and its relationships with Taipei and Beijing by taking a congratulatory telephone call from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

While there is nothing wrong in taking such a call, Trump’s comments since then have been worrying, as has the reaction from Beijing, although the more extreme comments have come from newspaper editorials that require Chinese government approval.

Trump’s remarks left authorities in Taiwan and China scrambling, trying to figure out what his presidency will mean for their nations and the region.

There is no doubt that China is now more willing to flex its military might. Reports from the US on Wednesday said China appears to have installed anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons on reefs it has enlarged, while on Thursday Chinese Central Television said the Chinese People’s Liberation Army had carried out its first-ever live-fire drills using an aircraft carrier in the Bohai Sea.

Pressed about his stance on US-China relations, Trump has doubled down.

He told a Fox News program that he saw no reason the US should maintain its “one China” policy unless Beijing was willing to bargain.

Even more frightening was his comment in the same interview that he did not see the need to have daily intelligence briefings.

“You know, I’m a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same things in the same words every single day for the next eight years,” he said, which only served to prove how stupid he is.

On Thursday Trump lit another match for the tinderbox that is the Middle East by picking as his ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who immediately said that he looked forward to working at “the US embassy in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem,” even though the embassy is in Tel Aviv.

One of Trump’s promises was to move the embassy to Jerusalem, reversing decades of US policy.

While the US Congress passed the Jerusalem Act in 1995 to fund moving the embassy, US presidents from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama have ignored it as a matter of executive principle, even though both Clinton and former US president George W. Bush had promised on the campaign trail to move it.

Once in office, Trump’s predecessors learned that US foreign policy was better served by ambiguity. Perhaps that is a lesson Trump will also learn. However, the omens do not augur well.

Much of his reckless, often child-like behavior during the Republican primary campaign was excused by supporters, who said he would act more responsibly once he won the nomination. Complaints about his pettiness and abusiveness after becoming the nominee were dismissed with assurances that he would be more presidential if he won the election.