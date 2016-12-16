By Carole Cadwalladr / The Observer

Did the Holocaust really happen? No. The Holocaust did not really happen. Six million Jews did not die. It is a Jewish conspiracy theory spread by vested interests to obscure the truth. The truth is that there is no evidence any people were gassed in any camp. The Holocaust did not happen.

Are you happy with that answer? Happy that if you have children, this is what they are being exposed to? That all across the US, France, Hungary, the Netherlands and Britain, when people ask that question, this is what they are clicking on and reading and absorbing?

No? Well, then, we really, really need to talk about Google. Right now. Because these are the “facts” of what happened according to the No. 1 source of information to the entire planet. Type this into your Google search bar: “Did the hol” and Google suggests you search for this: “Did the Holocaust happen?”

And this is the answer: No.

The top result is a link to a neo-Nazi site and an article entitled: “Top 10 reasons why the Holocaust didn’t happen.”

The third result is the article “The Holocaust Hoax; IT NEVER HAPPENED.”

The fifth is “50 reasons why the Holocaust didn’t happen.”

The seventh is a YouTube video: “Did the Holocaust really happen?” The ninth is “Holocaust against Jews is a total lie — proof.”

This is what Danny Sullivan, the editor of SearchEngineLand, a leading expert on Google search, means when he says “something has gone terribly wrong with Google’s algorithm.”

The site describes itself as “the voice of the new, embattled white minority ... a community of racial realists and idealists.”

It is the kind of site that Gideon Falter, the chair of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, said is being used to radicalize a new generation of extreme, violent individuals. It is where Anders Breivik used to hang out online. It is where, on its discussion forum, users gathered to celebrate the murder of Jo Cox.

In addition, according to Google, it is the most authoritative source on the Internet on the “question” of whether the Holocaust actually happened.

Skeptical, educated people will of course look for other evidence. These are the searches that Google lists at the bottom of the page as suggestions for what to search next: “Holocaust never happened theory,” “proof the Holocaust happened,” “Holocaust fake proof,” “Holocaust never happened movie,” “Holocaust didn’t happen conspiracy” and “did the Holocaust happen during ww2.”

About week ago I wrote an article for the Observer describing how conspiracy Web sites have successfully colonized a vast swath of the Internet. About how they have gamed Google’s algorithm. About how Jonathan Albright, an associate professor at Elon University in the US, had mapped them to show how they have become a vast and growing ecosystem that is encroaching on the mainstream news and information infrastructure like a cancer. How Google, with all its money and resources, is being owned by hate sites who have hijacked its search results.

One week on, Google is still quietly pretending there is nothing wrong, while surreptitiously going in and fixing the most egregious examples we published last week. It refused to comment on the search results I found — such as the autocomplete suggestion that “jews are evil,” with eight of its 10 top results confirming they are — and, instead, hand-tweaked a handful of the results.