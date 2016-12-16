Small investors join China’s tycoons in sending money abroad

By Emily Feng and Alexandra Stevenson / NY Times News Service, NEW YORK

Adaam Dahill saw promise in the three-story brownstone on a quiet street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, despite its weather-beaten facade, crumbling front steps and broken windows. However, he needed nearly US$1.3 million to buy it and turn it into the sort of Brooklyn dream home for which the city’s lawyers and bankers pay big money.

No problem. For funding, Dahill borrowed money from a new and eager group of international financiers: middle-class Chinese investors.

“I don’t discriminate if someone wants to finance the property we developed,” said the 36-year-old Dahill, who works as a mortgage broker by day. “Chinese? Great. American? Fine. I don’t care as long as they’re interested.”

China’s wealthy people have long bought up properties around the world. Now, technology is opening the door for the small-timers.

A new generation of smartphone apps and online lending platforms in China and around the world are helping small investors leap legal and language barriers to put their money to work globally. This informal lending network — which allows Chinese investors to fund overseas projects and buyers — largely bypasses banks and other traditional sources of funds, bringing money to places as varied as a sports center in Illinois and apartment blocks in Tennessee.

However, it also adds to the fire hose of money pouring into flush places such as New York and the San Francisco area, where foreign investors are among the reasons property prices are high and rising. That includes Halsey Street, which is only blocks from big developments like Brooklyn’s Atlantic Yards, which have long received funding from China. Money is transforming the neighborhood, raising property values, but worrying longtime residents about getting priced out.

“It’s causing a lot of resentment,” said Angelo Richardson, a 45-year-old self-described entrepreneur who lives nearby.

Richardson, who has lived in Brooklyn for 24 years, said his monthly rent had nearly doubled from US$900 to US$1,500 in just two years.

The digital flow of money from China’s teeming cities to Brooklyn’s brownstone-lined streets is part of an exodus of wealth outside the nation, as people in China look to diversify at a time of worries about the slowing economy and growing political and social challenges. However, China heavily restricts the flow of money out of the country and the new technology represents undefined territory.

‘GRAY AREA’

These new financial platforms “hire really good lawyers,” said Zhang Xiaochen (張曉晨), a cofounder of the advocacy group CrowdFund China Society. “This is still a gray area, so lawyers play a big role.”

Zhang Xiaoben (張小奔), a 36-year-old serial entrepreneur from Jiangsu Province, put up about US$4,500 that Dahill tapped on an online lending platform. The deal promised a quick 13 percent return that — crucially, for Zhang Xiaoben — will be paid in US dollars. Zhang Xiaochen initially invested Chinese yuan, meaning he is effectively moving part of his wealth offshore.

“Otherwise, transferring money out of the country can be so difficult,” he said.

The new routes to get money out of China show how the country’s fast-moving technology scene once again has leaped ahead of regulators. An array of apps and services give average Chinese consumers new ways to spend, transfer money and even invest, sometimes in ways that surpass what people are able to do in the US.