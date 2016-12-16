Trump, and checks and balances

By Ian Inkster 音雅恩

When he reportedly emphasized that “the president of Taiwan called me,” it does seem that US president-elect Donald Trump was missing the point; It mattered less that he was the one who was called than that he announced this with the revolutionary term “president of Taiwan.” This alone illustrates the seeming “loose cannon” character of what Trump does.

The difference between this and other off-the-peg declarations by Trump was that his casual overturning of more than 40 years of linguistic collusion was in the field of foreign relations, which might lead anywhere.

For Taiwan, the difference was that we were now in the midst of things. It led to us.

We still do not know how casual or how calculated the president-elect is at such times. We do not yet know who, if any others, were in the know, particularly whether others outside the White House were concerned prior to the statement — any key figure from the US Congress or even the US Supreme Court.

Nor do we even know whether Taiwan was merely a pawn in commercial conflicts between the US and China — for instance, did Trump know much about the detailed history and politics of the Taiwan Strait problem? — or a more serious direct political intervention with long-term global aims.

Given such doubts, some other questions might be addressed from a Taiwanese perspective.

Are the famous “checks and balances” in the US constitution really effective in curbing a rampant president when he has a clear majority in Congress?

The context of any answer to this question must include the uniquely peculiar international history of the cross-strait relationship. The multiple ambiguities generated since 1943 — when the Cairo Declaration of [then-US president Franklin] Roosevelt, [then-British prime minister Winston] Churchill and Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) stated that after the war “the territories Japan has stolen from the Chinese, such as Manchuria, Formosa and the Pescadores, shall be restored to the Republic of China” — allow for different perspectives to arise within the US political system, generating the sort of tortuous debates that can allow dubious results to slip through.

How could the branches of the US government today begin to come to grips with this sort of formulation — in 1943 none of these powers knew who or what would represent China by 1945 or 1949, nor is “restore” an entirely diplomatic term, nor is a “declaration” a law or a treaty.

By 1949, the perspective of “two republics on one island” solved no problems at all, and subsequent tactics by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in Taiwan did not really improve matters.

In the “Nixon shock” changes brought by then-US president Richard Nixon that saw the Republic of China (ROC) on Taiwan lose its international status in the UN in 1971 to be replaced by the communist mainland, many outsiders would have judged that Taiwan escaped by the skin of its teeth — the 1960s could have seen a KMT in Taiwan that would have modified its formal position of governance over the mainland on the understanding that this would be reciprocated internationally and in China by support for Taiwanese separate nationality.

That might just have worked, but nothing of this sort was attempted, and the global powers really had little choice — Cold War or not — to admit to the clear difficulty of any global understanding of the island of Taiwan/ROC, itself long under martial law, as representative of the government or the lives of many millions of citizens of Maoist China. The credibility gap seemed just too big.