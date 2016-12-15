Time for those angered by Donald Trump to speak up, now

By Paul Krugman / NY Times News Service

Nothing is safe or sacrosanct in US president-elect Donald Trump’s developing governance team, and the US had better start being alarmed about it and moving to actively oppose it.

The time for voting has elapsed, but the time for being vocal has emerged.

Let’s take the tally:

He has chosen a man hostile to immigrants and with a complicated — to put it mildly — history on race to be attorney general.

He has chosen a man who is anti-abortion, pro-fetal “personhood” and anti-Obamacare to be US secretary of health and human services.

He has chosen a man who has criticized paid sick-leave policies and opposes increasing the federal minimum wage to lead the US Department of Labor.

He has chosen a climate change denier and anti-environmental-regulation crusader to lead the US Environmental Protection Agency.

He has chosen a vocal proponent of school vouchers to run the US Department of Education.

In a way, Trump seems to be trying to destroy these agencies from the inside out, the way a worm slowly devours an apple.

In addition, he is stacking these jobs with people who have given him cash.

According to the Washington Post: “President-elect Donald Trump has now tapped six big donors and fundraisers to serve in his administration, lining up an unprecedented concentration of wealthy backers for top posts. Together with their families, Trump’s nominees gave US$11.6 million to support his presidential bid, his allied super PACs [political action committees] and the Republican National Committee, according to a Washington Post analysis of federal campaign filings.”

Trump’s defense: “I want people that made a fortune.”

Just as the CIA was asserting that Russia meddled in the US election specifically to provide succor to this sap, reports emerged that Trump’s pick for US secretary of state is Exxon’s chief executive, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Daddy Warbucks is hellbent on appeasing Mother Russia.

Angry yet? Yes. Good!

Understand this: You are not alone; you are not even in the minority.

A Pew Research Center report published last week found: “Trump also receives low marks for his initial Cabinet choices and other high level appointments. By 51 percent to 40 percent, more say they disapprove than approve of the Cabinet choices and appointments Trump has made so far. In contrast, majorities approved of the choices made” by the past four US presidents-elect. “In fact, approval ratings for Trump’s cabinet choices are 18 points lower than for the next lowest-rated president-elect.”

In addition, the report said: “Just 37 percent of the public views Trump as well-qualified; 32 percent of registered voters described Trump as well-qualified in October. Majorities continue to say Trump is reckless [65 percent] and has poor judgment [62 percent], while 68 percent describe him as ‘hard to like.’”

Since the election I have heard from more people than I can count who express fear and anxiety about Trump and the future of the US. There is a stifling sense of discontent and foreboding and apprehension.

I know that it can feel like we are all drowning in a deluge of compounding outrages, with every headline about this impending administration appearing to one-up the last, but take heart.

You might have been on the losing side of this year’s election, but you are on the right side of history. In the final tally, courage will always defeat fear; love will always conquer hate; the beautiful diversity of the US and indeed all of humanity, will always outshine the darkness of racial enmity.