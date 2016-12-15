How the Twinkie made the super-rich even richer

By Michael Corkery and Ben Protess / NY Times News Service

Across the US in the summer of 2013, there was a feeding frenzy for Twinkies.

The iconic snack cake had returned to shelves just months after Hostess had shuttered its bakeries and laid off thousands of workers. The return was billed on the Today show as “the sweetest comeback in the history of ever.”

Nowhere was it sweeter, perhaps, than at the investment firms Apollo Global Management and Metropoulos & Co, which spent US$186 million in cash to buy some of Hostess’ snack cake bakeries and brands in early 2013.

Less than four years later, they sold the company in a deal that valued Hostess at US$2.3 billion. Apollo and Metropoulos have reaped a return totaling 13 times their original cash investment.

Behind the financial maneuvering at Hostess, an investigation by The New York Times found a blueprint for how private equity executives such as those at Apollo have amassed some of the greatest fortunes of the modern era.

Deals such as Hostess have helped make the men running the six largest publicly traded private equity firms collectively the highest-earning executives of any major US industry, according to a joint study that the Times conducted with Equilar, a board and executive data provider. The study covered thousands of publicly traded companies; privately held corporations do not report such data.

Blackstone cofounder Stephen Schwarzman took home the largest haul last year — nearly US$800 million. He and other private equity executives receive more annually than the leaders of Facebook and Apple.

Top executives at those six publicly traded private equity firms earned, on average, US$211 million last year — which is about what Leon Black, a founder of Apollo, received.

That amount was nearly 10 times what the average bank chief executive earned, although firms such as Apollo face less public scrutiny on pay than banks do.

Private equity firms note that much of their top executives’ wealth stems from owning their own stock and that they have earned their fortunes bringing companies back to life by applying their operational and financial expertise. Hostess, a defunct snack brand that was quickly returned to profitability, is a textbook example of the success of this approach.

Yet even as private equity’s ability to generate huge profits is indisputable, the industry’s value to the workforce and the broader economy is still a matter of debate. Hostess, which has bounced between multiple private equity owners over the past decade, shows how murky the jobs issue can be.

In 2012, the company filed for bankruptcy under the private equity firm Ripplewood Holdings. Months later, with Ripplewood having lost control and the company’s creditors in charge, Hostess was shut down and its workers sent home for good.

Without investment from Apollo and Metropoulos, Hostess brands and all those jobs might have vanished forever after the bankruptcy. The way these firms see it, they created a new company and new jobs with higher pay and generous bonuses.

However, the new Hostess employs only 1,200 people, a fraction of the about 8,000 workers who lost their jobs at Hostess’ snack cake business during the 2012 bankruptcy. Some Hostess employees who got their jobs back lost them again. Under Apollo and Metropoulos, Hostess shut down one of the plants they reopened in Illinois, costing 415 jobs.