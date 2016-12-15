[ LETTERS ]

Marriage rights and stability

I am an international student at Kaohsiung Medical University and have been very moved over the past few months by the many Taiwanese who have expressed and debated their views regarding marriage laws. I am so proud of all the volunteers who stand alone outside subway exits, shopping mall entrances and on street corners, quietly holding their signs showing support for marriage equality.

Seeing more than 200,000 people on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei on Saturday for the gay rights rally was remarkable, especially in Asia. Hearing voices in opposition to changing the law makes me sincerely grateful and I feel honored to live in a nation where all citizens can exercise freedom of speech.

I first arrived in Taiwan 14 years ago. I was an eager, young Mormon missionary, ready to tell Taiwanese about the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the importance of family. I spent two years proselytizing and serving wonderful people in Changhua, Yunlin, Taichung and Hsinchu.

However, despite my original intention to change those I met, Taiwan changed me the most.

I did my best to learn a language, cuisine and culture completely foreign to those with which I had grown up. I had to swallow my pride to realize that many things I thought of as true (whether coming from family, religion or American cultural traditions) often changed as I interacted with new people, considered alternative possibilities and encountered unfamiliar experiences.

Now, back in Taiwan as a student, I often remember my former missionary self and reflect on how the past decade has changed me and my beliefs. One example is my concept of marriage.

As a Christian and a Mormon, I believe God fully approves of marriage and establishing families. Growing up, I believed that this could only mean a heterosexual couple — a mother and father with children.

My view ultimately changed just a few years ago after meeting homosexual couples and their families. I saw with my own eyes the goodness, love and beauty of these relationships. All marriages, straight or gay, can promote patience, kindness, humility, truth, trust, forgiveness, responsibility, selflessness, faith and hope. Is it not in society’s best interest to make these benefits available to as many citizens as possible?

I strongly believe that marriage — including marriage between a man and woman, two women, or two men — can create a more advanced and stable society.

Recently at a protest in Kaohsiung, a preacher opposed to changing Taiwan’s marriage laws repeated an argument I have heard many times during marriage equality debates in the US — that by changing the law, children would be confused and conflicted. I immediately thought of the thousands of gay children and youth throughout Taiwan and wanted to shout: “No; Gay marriage would not confuse them. You are confusing them.”

Those who pretend gay kids do not exist — that their romantic attraction is unnatural or something they choose later on in life — is what is confusing. These kids exist. Please, please, please — do not deny that. Perhaps they are too young or inexperienced to have realized their romantic orientation. Maybe they are aware, but are not yet prepared to come out, but they exist. They are our children, our grandchildren, our nieces, our nephews, our students, our sisters, our brothers, our classmates, our friends and our neighbors.