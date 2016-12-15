Democracy and same-sex marriage

By Fan Yun

In the past 50 years, society has gone through many changes, a major one being the democratization of intimate relationships. Although originally conceived as belonging only to the public sphere of politics, democracy has come to affect people’s private lives, as ideas such as equality, respect and negotiation have gradually become key to discussing intimate relationships.

Men are no longer by default considered the head of the family, and traditional values and practices no longer dictate people’s choices in life. As women’s statuses improve and their participation in the workforce increases, many aspects of married life now require negotiation between the married couple, specifically on matters such as the division of responsibilities at home, and each party’s needs and satisfaction.

The invention of birth control pills has separated sex from procreation. People today can have sex purely for pleasure and bonding, as society gradually comes to accept that having children is a choice, not an obligation. Meanwhile, people are beginning to ponder questions such as: “What is marriage?” and “what is love?” In addition, homosexual relations are also beginning to be given equal treatment.

With the democratization of intimate relationships comes changes in marriage-related laws and practices. These are trends that have spread through many democratic nations. This is a natural step for any nation that believes in equality, because once you subscribe to democratic values, it becomes impossible to stand by and watch women and gay people who have fulfilled their duties as citizens be deprived of their right to marry.

Although Taiwan did not start democratizing its laws on marriage until quite late, once started, changes have come fast. In the past 30 years, thanks to work by women’s rights groups, the legislature has passed several amendments to the Civil Code to promote gender equality and improve children’s rights. With the passage of the Gender Equality Education Act (性別平等教育法) in 2004, children born in the 1980s and 1990s were able to learn about gender equality at a young age, and as a result, diversity and equality is as natural to them as breathing.

Surveys show that different generations tend to hold very different views on same-sex marriage. Can the older generations — in the spirit of democracy — keep an open mind and listen to what young people have to say?

The world has certainly made progress, but there will always be reactionary forces. Some religious groups have played a major role in opposing the democratization of intimate relations. History shows us that the view that romantic love is the most important aspect of marriage is one of the results of the decline of religion.

In the past, religions provided people with a sense of purpose in life, but as religion and religious beliefs declined, people turned to romantic love in their search for meaning. Has any religion ever triumphed against love? Religious groups in democracies that have adapted to changing times have one after another come to recognize that women and gay people should have equal rights in intimate relationships.

Several groups opposed to legalizing same-sex marriage have claimed that once a bill on marriage equality passes, the nation’s already low birth rate will fall further and more people will be infected with HIV, and said that this would increase the financial burden on the National Health Insurance (NHI) program.