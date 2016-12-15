EDITORIAL: Foreign policy must get creative

Following US president-elect Donald Trump’s remark that the US does not have to be bound by the “one China” policy, the Global Times, a hawkish Chinese state-run newspaper, in an op-ed on Tuesday said that Beijing should prepare itself to “arm-wrestle” Trump and, if necessary, to “Lebanonize” Taiwan (appearing only in the Chinese version) and “make the use of military force an actual option to realize reunification.”

While many consider the Global Times a belligerent tabloid designed to fan nationalism rather than the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, the new rhetoric, which does more than simply propose using military force for unification, deserves a closer look.

“Lebanonization” refers to a process of descending into civil war and its aftermath in which different factors, local and international, play their part to render a nation a failed, paralyzed state.

The use of this term by the Global Times might be a mistake from Beijing’s perspective, as it implies China is prepared to concede that it is not capable of taking over Taiwan by military force and has to instead resort to a proxy war in another sovereign state — with the aim of taking over that state by force in the end, of course.

That said, the date the piece was published, with a pro-Hong Kong independence advocate visiting Taiwan on Tuesday physically attacked by members from the pro-unification Concentric Patriotism Association, is chilling. While we can trust Taiwan’s major opposition parties not to arm themselves, extremist groups with shady connections, financial or otherwise, with Chinese authorities should be closely monitored.

This new phase in China’s lexicon of tactics designed to intimidate Taiwan raises the specter that in a new era, when Trump takes office, whom the Global Times calls “unpredictable,” China might use “more imagination in its foreign policies” and “dare to make surprise moves and create a new pattern over the relationship with the US — while you play your game, I play mine,” as the op-ed said.

Putting aside the question of how the telephone call between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Trump was arranged — improvisation as a result of Trump’s unfamiliarity with foreign affairs (highly unlikely) or the result of a well-thought-out plan — Taiwan is certain to face, as will China, more uncertainties, for better or worse, with the incoming Trump administration, and also needs “more imagination in its foreign policies.”

However, that does not mean Taiwan has to follow the advice of the Global Times — Beijing probably would not either — and be rash in its dealings with ties involving major powers.

Fortunately Tsai, famous for her caginess, a trait that has been well-demonstrated by the former negotiator in the past few months of her presidency (although not without political consequences in terms of domestic politics for what people call her “vagueness” and being discreet to the point of indecisiveness), is perhaps the perfect leader for Taiwan in what might be a game-changing juncture in international relations.

A New Power Party (NPP) legislator said his Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) colleague’s call for a stance of “equidistant diplomacy” implied submission to Beijing’s “one China” principle, as the KMT lawmaker advocates keeping the US at arms length even when the US president-elect starts to criticize China.