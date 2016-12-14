Emergence of political Islam puts Indonesian president to a test

By Kanupriya Kapoor and Agustinus Beo Da Costa / Reuters, JAKARTA

As the ranks of protesters thickened in central Jakarta on Dec. 2, turning into Indonesia’s biggest mass demonstration since the end of authoritarian rule in 1998, Indonesian President Joko Widodo grappled with a dilemma: Should he join the rally or stay away?

Recounting what happened behind the scenes that day, two senior officials told reporters that Widodo chose to ignore warnings from security chiefs and went into the crowd, appearing alongside the firebrand leader of a hardline Muslim group.

His move was widely applauded for cooling tensions that had been building for weeks over remarks by Jakarta’s ethnic-Chinese Christian governor that were deemed to be insulting to the Koran.

However, critics worry Widodo’s decision might have conferred some legitimacy on a hardline strain of political Islam emerging in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, where politics is secular and the majority of believers are moderate, putting social stability at risk.

“Jokowi may have had some tactical gains in the short run,” said Tobias Basuki, an analyst at the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, referring to the president by his popular name. “But, for the longer term, Jokowi, his government and the police have been playing a dangerous game. As a result, political Islam has been co-opted by hardliners and progressive Muslims have been sidelined.”

The resurgence of political Islam has been accompanied this year by the reappearance of militant Muslim cells who swear allegiance to the Islamic State group and have been involved in a series of attacks and foiled plots.

Many of the extremists were first indoctrinated at mosques that spawned various Muslim vigilante groups similar to the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), which was at the forefront of the Dec. 2 mass protest in Jakarta, according to counterterrorism police.

The FPI insists it is neither political nor militant but just wants to uphold Islamic principles.

MOTLEY GROUP

A senior government official, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the president had voiced some reservations before joining FPI leader Habib Rizieq on the stage.

Before dawn that day, police rounded up a motley group of figures allegedly plotting to use the rally to launch a popular revolt against Widodo by leading protesters to parliament.

Among those detained was a daughter of independent Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno; a rock star who once appeared in a video wearing a Nazi-style uniform; and a former army general who backed one of Widodo’s rivals for the presidency in 2014.

The official, briefed on discussions between the police chief and one of the president’s most trusted ministers, Luhut Pandjaitan, said Rizieq was on an original list of 20 people suspected of sedition.

Police could not confirm such a list.

However, Rizieq was not detained. Instead, he was allowed to lead the protest later that morning.

Minister Pandjaitan told police to arrest the least powerful people on the list of 20 to send a message that the government would not tolerate anybody trying to exploit the tensions, the official said.

Widodo’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

SHARIAH

The FPI, which claims around 5 million members and advocates Shariah across Indonesia’s multi-cultural archipelago, has a history of harassing minorities. It has forced churches and mosques run by non-Sunni Muslims to close and raids nightclubs and bars it believes foster immorality.