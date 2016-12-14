Anti-Park protests carry echoes of South Korea’s past

By Susan Chira / NY Times News Service

We called it the Yonsei Beach Club. It convened the last time South Koreans exploded in protest and forced a government to capitulate, in 1987, when a small band of reporters and photographers would assemble to chronicle the daily demonstrations by students at Yonsei University in Seoul.

As a foreign correspondent for the New York Times based in Tokyo, I covered the South Korean protests from their inception. Then as now, mass protest was a powerful weapon deployed by enraged citizens who felt they had nowhere else to turn, but the streets.

Thirty years later, it is clear how far Korean democracy has advanced. Then, South Korea was a dictatorship, protests were outlawed and the threat of torture, imprisonment and martial law ever-present.

The emblem of the Beach Club was a gas mask, because the throngs of riot police in Darth Vader masks lobbed tear gas canisters at students whose weapons were moral force, rocks and homemade fire bombs.

Students have long been at the vanguard of South Korea’s robust history of protest, drawing on deep-rooted Confucian traditions that elevated academics as guardians of morality. They helped topple a government in 1960 and rebelled in the southern city of Kwangju in 1980, only to be massacred by a military junta led by army General Chun Doo-hwan, who later made himself president.

The death under torture of a 21-year-old student, Park Jong-chul, in January 1987 helped set off the wave of demonstrations against Chun’s rule. South Korea’s dictators had offered economic growth and political repression; its people were clamoring for more.

By the spring, the demonstrations at Yonsei had become a daily ritual. The students would assemble, tying kerchiefs around their mouths; police would pounce and the tear gas would eventually drive the protesters back.

Yonsei produced its own martyr, 21-year-old Lee Han-yol, who died after a tear-gas canister hit him in the head.

Gradually, the protests spilled into downtown Seoul and across the country in a rhythm both violent and predictable.

The morning would dawn, with spent tear gas canisters and shards of rocks littering the streets, the acrid fumes still stinging skin and burning lungs.

Riot police would muster near the police stations, young and vulnerable without their threatening masks, drinking tea and wiping the sweat from their foreheads. Young goons known as “skeleton troops,” trained in martial arts and feared for the brutal beatings, would mass.

However, in the end they were no match for the tens of thousands of South Koreans who set fear aside and confronted the police.

I saw an older woman, hair neatly coifed, beat a policeman with her handbag. A father hoisted his little girl on his shoulder, carefully affixing a surgical mask to her face, an imperfect shield from the gas. A student in Kwangju bit his finger and wrote protest slogans in his own blood.

Ordinary citizens broke up sidewalk tiles and handed them to students to hurl at the riot police. Office workers, in the past too frightened to risk their jobs, came out at night and honked horns in solidarity. People threw water from rooftops to try to douse the gas.

It is hard to overstate the repression and fear. The cat-and-mouse game between police and protesters would continue into the night. With nightly propaganda on television, before cellphones or the Web, truth was elusive and rumors flew.