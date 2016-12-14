[ LETTERS ]

Trump is no friend

So now we know what US president-elect Donald Trump is all about. Given the people he has so far chosen for his government’s posts, his election slogan should be rewritten as “Make America great again for billionaires.”

He just announced that he sees Taiwan not as a de facto free, independent and democratic country, but just as a bargaining chip for making a deal with Beijing.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday (who else?), Trump said he saw no reason why the US should continue to abide by the “one China” policy unless Beijing was prepared to enter into some kind of bargain.

“I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade,” he said.

Aha! So for all those in Taiwan who had high hopes of Trump making a stand for an independent and democratic Taiwan: Think again. After all, Trump prides himself again and again (something he continuously does, probably because of an inferiority complex due to his small hands) as a dealmaker in the election. So when the chips are down, Taiwan will just be a bargaining chip in Trump’s hands, nothing more.

In a world where the names of the three most powerful political leaders now read [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, Trump and [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping, 習近平], do not expect anybody to stand up for old-fashioned principles such as freedom and democracy, independent and dependable media, or “‘communist” ideas such as socio-economic equality or “eco-fascist” dreams such as environmental sustainability.

No, these leaders will do everything to fill their pockets and the pockets of those who support them, and damn workers’ rights, environmental protection, or, for that matter, the ludicrous idea of wanting to live their lives as they choose in this upstart nation called Taiwan.

Taiwanese would be incredibly naive and gullible if they pin their hopes on somebody as selfish and self-centered as Trump. Trump will make a deal with any devil as long as he perceives an advantage for his cronies and his re-election chances. As a dealmaker, that is all he cares about.

So be prepared to be a dealmaker or dealbreaker, whichever way the wind blows when Trump sits down with Xi to deal his hand.

Flora Faun

Taipei

Dear US president-elect Trump,

Your Dec. 11 comments on Fox News Sunday indicated you would use Taiwan as a bargaining chip with China in terms of whether the US supports China’s “one China” principal.

Please understand that this would be very unfair — and probably offensive — to the people of Taiwan.

Try to put yourself in their shoes for a moment. They are looking for continued freedom and a democratic way of life, and they’ve depended on a US guarantee (treaty of some sort) for Taiwan to decide for themselves whether they want to become a part of China.

I am not trying to say the US should go to war with China over Taiwan, but do you no think it would be awfully unfair for the US to bargain that guarantee away?

My family has been American for several generations, from Wisconsin, and my wife of many years is originally from Taiwan. She has a really wonderful family there.

I ask that you do unto others (ie, the people of Taiwan) as you would have them do unto you, and, above all, I beg you, please do not bargain away their hard fought freedom.