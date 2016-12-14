Beijing’s Christmas present to Hong Kong

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英) shocked everyone on Friday last week when he said that he would not seek re-election to spare his family “unbearable pressure.”

This was probably the best Christmas present from Beijing since 1997. However, Leung’s decision should be understood against the background of ever-increasing tensions between Hong Kong and China. Unlike politicians in a democracy, Leung acted under Beijing’s instructions, not of his own volition.

The announcement was a major political concession to rising anger and localism, as Beijing strove to deal with the aftermath of a constitutional crisis caused by disqualifying two popularly elected pro-independence legislators last month.

The growing public sentiment to break away from China and to drift toward the West has deepened recently, with more conflict anticipated in the future.

As David Shambaugh writes in his new book, China’s Future, Hong Kong is like “a tinderbox waiting to be ignited.”

If China does not take the initiative to defuse the volatile situation, popular grievances will inevitably give rise to civil disobedience and anti-Beijing protests in a scale larger than the Umbrella movement of 2014.

Meanwhile, there has been increased international concern over the deterioration of Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” framework. The best example is the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, US legislation that reinstated requirements concerning the continuation of US-Hong Kong relations, and called for “punitive measures” against Hong Kong and Chinese government officials who suppressed human rights and freedoms in the territory.

In this regard, sacrificing Leung was a less costly price for China to pay to calm domestic and international public opinion. Beijing signaled that it had come to terms with the root causes of the Umbrella movement. It showed a willingness to shift from the policy of coercion to that of compromise.

Beijing also found it easier to offer specific concessions to local business interests and traditional pro-democracy parties, which would encourage voluntary compliance with China’s rule rather than reaching out to numerous post-Umbrella protest groups.

Undoubtedly, compromises were made through behind-the-scene negotiations between Beijing and Hong Kong’s ruling elites, who are critical of Leung’s administration.

Nevertheless, Leung’s stepdown put next year’s chief executive election wide open, and energized the various pro-democracy groups to fight for as many seats as possible in Sunday’s poll for the territory’s 1,200-member Election Committee that will pick the new chief executive for the next five years.

There is now a temporary relief of public outrage toward Beijing. However, China has yet to realize that Hong Kongers not only detest Leung’s corruption and incompetence, but also reject the entire system of authoritarian governance.

They do not see democracy as having more directly elected lawmakers in an unrepresentative government or gambling the territory’s future against China. Instead they regard democracy as the only means of empowering themselves in public decisionmaking and safeguarding local civic society.

For years, Hong Kongers have been frustrated with Beijing’s top-down control, attending pro-democracy rallies every New Year’s Day. As they will surely celebrate the departure of Leung on Jan. 1, they are still demanding full democratization of the executive and legislative branches of government. Any failure to equip Hong Kongers with the constitutional mechanism to create an autonomous administration would only betray China’s “one country, two systems” policy.