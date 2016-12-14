The difficult US-China relationship

By Sushil Seth

The political spat between US president-elect Donald Trump and Chinese authorities over Taiwan would suggest that the relationship between the two might be entering an even more difficult period than has been the case so far. It is, therefore, interesting to look at the state of their relationship before Trump takes over as president next month.

Over the years, the US leadership/domination of the world has been on a downward slide, with China seen to be slowly emerging as an alternate center of power. The most contested arena is the Asia-Pacific region, where China has claimed and is asserting control over much of the South China Sea.

There are two elements to asserting control and leadership. The first is to make it clear to contesting parties that the cost of challenge will be prohibitive. In such situations, the contender tends to impress that, if pushed, a military conflict is not out of the realm of possibility and thus dissuade the other party from going too far.

Faced with China’s growing assertiveness to claim the South China Sea and its islands as its sovereign space, US President Barack Obama declared a US “pivot” to Asia in 2011, indicating that the US would be positioning much of its naval assets in the Pacific region. It served notice to China, in a sense, that Washington was not going to be edged out of the region.

This has been combined with rallying regional countries, some of which contest China’s sovereignty over the South China Sea.

However, the tactics have not deterred China, and indeed ever since Xi Jinping (習近平) became China’s president, Beijing has boldly pushed its claims by annexing some of the islands, dredging new ones and establishing military structures and facilities on some of them.

The US has countered by exercising its right to freedom of navigation by sending ships through contested channels, which China has strongly opposed and warned the US for taking a risky course. There is now a dangerous military stand-off, which can only be resolved, if at all, at great cost.

As for rallying regional countries to counterbalance China in the region, the US has not quite succeeded. Indeed, the Philippines under its new president, Rodrigo Duterte, is threatening to join the China camp by suspending its own sovereignty dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea. Malaysia also seems to be reconsidering its options.

With Trump as the next US president, a new element of uncertainty has been added. Trump wants the US’ regional allies, like Japan and South Korea, to contribute significantly to US coffers for their security alliance or simply fend for themselves, even if it means their going nuclear.

Though Japan and South Korea are not involved in the South China Sea dispute — although Japan and China are contesting the ownership of islands in the East China Sea — they are part of the US-led regional security system, with both hosting US troops and weapons.

Trump’s call on US allies to pay for defense agreements has created confusion and uncertainty among those allies. It is tending to further weaken the US’ position and give China a comparative advantage, in that Beijing’s neighbors might seek their own peace with it.

Another way to influence neighbors is economic power. China is the second-biggest economy in the world and, reportedly, the biggest source of growth in the world economy. It is reported that China accounted for two-thirds of all global growth in the past 15 years and that more than 120 countries, out of the world total of 196, have China as their main trading partner.