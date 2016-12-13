Markets are not worried about China’s foreign-exchange reserves

By Luke Kawa and Sid Verma / Bloomberg

At the dawn of this year, the dwindling of China’s massive hoard of foreign reserves sparked turmoil on global financial markets. Now, signs of accelerating capital outflows inspire little more than a yawn.

Figures published on Wednesday last week showed that the value of the People’s Bank of China’s foreign-exchange reserves fell by US$69.1 billion to US$3.05 trillion last month, the largest drop since January.

However, Standard & Poor’s 500 futures index showed no immediate reaction and benchmark US indices then rallied to all-time highs, a stark contrast to 10 months prior when a similar drawdown was cited as the proximate cause of carnage in global equities.

One difference now is that China’s capital account had not been as leaky ahead of last month’s large decline — market participants had seen far rainier days from the middle of last year to early this year. Outflows averaged about US$60 billion from February through October, about half of the amount from in the previous six months, Bespoke Investment Group macro strategist George Pearkes said.

“Twelve-month forward prices have included lots of risk premium to make up for spot declines, softening the blow for the market,” he wrote. “Implied volatility also trades at a huge premium to realized volatility for the CNH [yuan] and when vol ramps up, option sellers are already compensated against more violent price action.”

In other words, as traders have priced in a more volatile and weaker yuan relative to the US dollar via the forward and derivatives markets, this also raises the bar for roiling the market through any surprise uptick in outflows.

Not everyone is convinced the sanguine reactions are warranted.

“While an orderly pace of foreign-exchange depreciation and an orderly pace of reserve reduction give the impression of calm, they bring to mind the image of a duck floating serenely over the water while it paddles its feet furiously below the surface,” Societe Generale global strategist Kit Juckes said. “Reserves matter if they point to unsustainably large capital outflows — that is, if the amount of paddling below the water to give the impression all is fine for the duck on top is so huge that the duck may have a heart attack, then we’ll start to really care again.”

That is probably not the case just yet, he added, citing the slow grind higher for the US dollar relative to the yuan and the stability of trade-weighted Chinese exchange rate in recent months, both in real and nominal terms.

Another reason for the relatively calm reaction — a mirror image of the reserve drawdown is a reduction in the net offshore liabilities of Chinese banks and non-financial corporations, Eurasia Group Ltd global strategist Karthik Sankaran said.

In other words, China Inc has been reducing asset-liability mismatches that it built up over the years, effectively reducing risks to financial stability. China’s outstanding net cross-border liabilities have fallen to US$140 billion in the second quarter of this year from US$650 billion in the first quarter of 2014, according to Bank for International Settlements data.

“If you think about the ways in which a lower currency can hurt a country, it’s an asset-liability mismatch, a small tradable sector that’s unable to benefit, or such high inflation that nominal foreign-exchange depreciation doesn’t translate into real depreciation,” Sankaran said. “None of these seem to apply in the Chinese case.”