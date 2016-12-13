Spread by trade and climate, bugs butcher US forests

By Michael Casey and Patrick Whittle / AP, PETERSHAM, Massachusetts

In a towering forest of centuries-old eastern hemlocks, it is easy to miss one of the tree’s nemeses. No larger than a speck of pepper, the Hemlock woolly adelgid spends its life on the underside of needles sucking sap, eventually killing the tree.

The bug is one in an expanding army of insects draining the life out of forests from the US’ New England to the west coast. Aided by global trade, a warming climate and drought-weakened trees, the invaders have become one of the greatest threats to biodiversity in the US.

Scientists say they are already driving some tree species toward extinction and are costing billions of US dollars a year in damage — and the situation is expected to worsen.

“They are one of the few things that can actually eliminate a forest tree species in pretty short order — within years,” said Harvard University ecologist David Orwig, as he walked past dead hemlocks scattered across the university’s 15km2 research forest in Petersham, Massachusetts.

This scourge is projected to put 63 percent of the country’s forest at risk by 2027 and carries a cost of several billion of US dollars annually in dead tree removal, declining property values and timber industry losses, according to a peer-reviewed study this year in Ecological Applications.

That examination, by more than a dozen experts, found that hundreds of pests have invaded the nation’s forests and that the emerald ash borer alone has the potential to cause US$12.7 billion in damage by 2020.

Insect pests, some native and others from as far away as Asia, can undermine forest ecosystems. For example, scientists said, several species of hemlock and almost 20 species of ash could nearly go extinct in the coming decades. Such destruction would do away with a critical sponge to capture greenhouse gas emissions, shelter for birds and insects and food sources for bears and other animals. Dead forests also can increase the danger of catastrophic wildfires.

Today’s connected world enables foreign invaders to cross oceans in packing materials or on garden plants, and then reach US forests. Once here, they have rapidly expanded their ranges.

While all 50 US states have been attacked by pests, forests in the northeast, California, Colorado and parts of the Midwest, North Carolina and Florida are especially at risk, experts said.

Forests in some states, like New York, are close to major trade routes, while others, like in Florida, house trees are especially susceptible to pests. Others, like New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine, are experiencing record warming.

“The primary driver of the invasive pest problem is globalization, which includes increased trade and travel,” said Andrew Liebhold, a Forest Service research entomologist in West Virginia. “But there are cases where climate change can play an important role. As climates warm, species are able to survive and thrive in more northerly areas.”

The emerald ash borer, first found in 2002 in Michigan, is now in 30 states and has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees.

The gypsy moth, discovered in 1869 in Boston, is now found in 20 states and has reached the northern Great Lakes, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Native bark beetles have taken advantage of warming conditions and a long western drought to rapidly range from Mexico into Canada. An outbreak in Colorado spread across 1.4 million hectares of forest from 1996 to 2013, according to the Forest Service, and in California more than 100 million trees have died in the Sierra Nevada since 2010. Although small, bugs can easily overwhelm big trees with sheer numbers.