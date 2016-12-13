Changing the law for a Taiwanese democracy

By Li Chuan-hsin 李川信

The legislature on Nov. 29 passed an amendment to the Public Officials Election and Recall Act (公職人員選罷法). In addition to removing a ban on holding activities to promote a recall motion, the thresholds for proposing, gathering signatures and passing such a motion were also drastically lowered. The amendment will finally allow the law to escape long-standing criticism that it has indirectly deprived voters of the right to recall officials.

This is significant to the development of the expression of public opinion, as it implies that a major controversy surrounding the Referendum Act (公民投票法) can be resolved using direct democracy and raises the question of when the nation can break free of the cage that ensconces the law.

It is encouraging to see that Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators, on their own initiative, have proposed an amendment to the Referendum Act, and hopefully the different legislative caucuses can work together during the next legislative session to prioritize an amendment correcting it and restore the public’s right to hold referendums.

There are three issues pertaining to the act that need correcting.

First, the threshold and number of signatories required for the proposal: Signature gathering for the passage of a referendum must be lowered to prevent the process being manipulated by political parties. According to the act, the passage of a referendum requires that 50 percent of all eligible voters participate. This means that as long as one political party calls on its supporters not to vote, voter turnout will fall below 50 percent and the referendum will be rejected.

Second, the Referendum Review Commission must be abolished. The act stipulates that “matters subject to referendum shall be recognized by the Referendum Review Commission.” Amazingly, Cabinet-appointed commissioners have the power to decide what topics are suitable for a referendum, a serious deprivation of the public’s rights.

Third, with the exception of budgets, taxes, investment, salaries and personnel issues, the Referendum Act should stipulate no restrictions on issues that can be put to a referendum to ensure that autonomy rests with the people.

If the act is amended, referendums could be held at every general election on issues including marriage equality, easing a ban on imports of food products from five Japanese prefectures and the nation’s attempts to enter international organizations under the name Taiwan.

Once Taiwanese are accustomed to the process, the bizarre view of referendums as a scourge that should not be tied to general elections would disappear and give way to direct democracy.

There is general agreement that the future of Taiwan should be decided by Taiwanese in a referendum.

The UN Charter places self-determination above national constitutions, and this must be expressed through a referendum. A referendum can decide whether an existing constitution should be abolished or whether a new constitution should be adopted, and it can also be used to determine a national title. There is no question that a referendum could be used to eliminate divisions resulting from identity issues.

In the 1964 Declaration of Formosan Self-Salvation, Peng Ming-min (彭明敏) said that “one China, one Taiwan has long been a solid truth.” He also proposed a three-stage national blueprint: adopting a new Constitution, establishing a new nation and joining the UN.