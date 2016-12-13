The polls do not bestow legitimacy

By Chang Tsan-kuo 張讚國

From the perspective of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) approval ratings, the telephone call between her and US president-elect Donald Trump was probably worth a couple of percentage points in the short term, regardless of its symbolic meaning and what long-term effects it might have. Unless important issues and measures, such as easing the ban on imports of food products from five Japanese prefectures, marriage equality and pension reform, continue to incite division, Tsai will probably not be able to resurrect her popularity.

If Tsai’s approval ratings were to increase because of a 10-minute phone call, this probably means two things in terms of opinion polls.

First, fluctuations in opinion polls are a sign of the instability and malleability of public opinion and the effect that sudden changes can have. For example, Trump and Tsai’s conversation put the spotlight on Taiwan in the international media and boosted public morale. It would be strange if that did not have a positive effect on Tsai’s popularity and it would have added to her problems.

Opinion polls are not always reliable, in particular when it comes to interpretation. Although numbers do not lie, opinion poll experts sometimes do.

After the US presidential election, the general impression was that opinion polls had failed as Trump defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, who had been polled as having a better chance of winning.

This was not the case and national forecasts were in line with the actual results, which, according to the most recent numbers, show that Clinton won the public vote with more than 2 million votes, 48.1 percent against Trump’s 46.1 percent. The reason she lost was because of the electoral college votes in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, which together account for 80 electoral votes. The last opinion poll by the Washington Post showed that the difference between the two candidates in these states was within the margin of error.

The two were evenly matched, and a reasonable and perhaps more conservative interpretation would have showed that both had a chance of winning.

In other words, it should not have been such a surprise that Trump won. The poll numbers — the quantification — were not way off, but the interpretation — the qualification — went beyond the restrictions provided by a statistical sample.

Second, public opinion is fickle.

In a given time period, opinion polls might not be able to reflect the effects of historical events, in particular issues that percolate slowly. This means that opinion poll fluctuations, to a certain extent, are affected by brief events or even events that turn out to be of no significance, and polls can therefore not be compared with elections in terms of their utility.

Unfortunately, opinion poll experts in Taiwan, in particular individuals or think tanks that call news conferences to announce their results, often — intentionally or unintentionally — misinterpret results and use language that implies they are deliberately stirring up trouble.

Following her inauguration on May 20, Tsai’s approval ratings have dropped steadily, and it is not a pretty sight.

Late last month, Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation announced the results of an opinion poll after Tsai’s first six months in office. For the first time, her disapproval rating exceeded her approval rating, and was interpreted as a “death cross,” which happens when a long-term moving average crosses and falls below a short-term moving average.