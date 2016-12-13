No harm in lobbying for allegiance

By Albert Shihyi Chiu 邱師儀

Many people have questioned who arranged the telephone conversation that took place between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and US president-elect Donald Trump on Dec. 2.

According to US media reports, former US senator Bob Dole, who was the Republican Party’s presidential candidate in 1996, has been promoting relations between Taiwan and the US in the past six months. The US$140,000 that Taiwan has paid Dole for this work might seem a lot, but he is indeed a major political figure.

If the money that Taiwan spends on lobbying the US government can hit its target, it is certainly more worthwhile than maintaining many small and unreliable diplomatic allies. Quantity does not count for much in foreign relations — it would be better to focus on quality.

Dole also arranged a meeting between Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, who has been tapped for attorney general in the Trump administration, and Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰), as well as arranging for representatives from Trump’s team to visit Taiwan.

The call has no doubt boosted Taiwan-US relations. The development is as good for Taiwan’s pan-blue camp, which upholds the Republic of China, as it is for the pan-green camp, which supports a Taiwan-centric view.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has also signaled its approval of Tsai’s diplomatic breakthrough. The party should have a moderate and rational attitude on this issue. If it can use this opportunity to put forward its own ideas, while overseeing the government, it might gain from it in the 2018 elections.

This is merely the first move in a new game between the US and China. It does not completely eliminate the possibility that the US will ditch Taiwan following the election. What it does mean is that Trump will launch a new anti-communist offensive the likes of which has not been seen since the end of the Cold War.

For Trump, Taiwan is a bargaining chip, so Taipei does not have to do everything that the US wants. Tsai still has plenty of time to show what she is made of. As for Trump, he has up to now been bashing China as a way of building trade barriers and encourage manufacturing businesses to move back to the US, part of his isolationist policy.

Because of his limited knowledge and his character, Trump’s policy outlook regarding Taiwan started out as an empty slate. Now he will to have to deal with China.

After looking around for direction, he has returned to the Republican Party’s anti-communist line, but those who adhere to this are growing old. Heritage Foundation founder Edward Feulner, who had a hand in setting up the phone call, is 75 years old, while Dole is 93, and Trump is 70.

The Republican Party’s anti-communist bent is forming the theme of Taiwan-US-China relations in the run-up to Trump’s inauguration next month. While this does not focus on economic development, further observation is needed to know if Trump’s business considerations are also a factor.

Now that it has been revealed who set up the call, some people are asking why Taiwan employs US public relations companies.

US democracy is full of interest groups.

Many nations, be they democratic or autocratic, are willing to spend considerable amounts of money to lobby US administrative and legislative institutions. While there is good reason to criticize lobbying, that is how politics is played in the US. That being the case, the key point is to use funds effectively.