By Shaun Walker / The Guardian, KOMMUNIZM, Tajikistan

The road out of Kommunizm, a small town in southern Tajikistan, is badly paved and bumpy. Like most things here it was built long ago, when the ruling ideology that gave the settlement its name was still thriving.

Home to just 7,000 people, Kommunizm was at the very edge of the Russian empire, first tsarist, then Soviet; a mere 80km from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan.

All around the former collective farm is the once splendid iconography of the Bolshevik order. Busts of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin look on to what used to be the main square, while a trio of heroically poised Soviet archetypes have been cast to one side in a car park.

On the stage at the Palace of Youth, a building with wide white columns and a grand central hall with gilded chandeliers, a portrait of Lenin has been replaced by the gently smiling visage of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. However, apart from the omnipresent Rahmon, there is not much new in Kommunizm. Things have merely decayed.

Like the rest of Tajikistan and the four other former Soviet “stans” — Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan — Kommunizm is marking 25 years of independence, thanks to the slow-motion collapse of the Soviet Union in the autumn of 1991.

However, for all the overblown rhetoric and parades across the region, the celebrations had a bittersweet tinge.

While efforts at nation-building in the newly independent countries have had some success, the collapse of the planned economy and its replacement with kleptocratic regimes has meant the standard of living for most people in the region has sharply declined over the past quarter of a century.

In Kommunizm’s Palace of Youth, the paint peels from the walls, and visitors have to zigzag to avoid falling through rotten sections of the flooring. It is hard to avoid the weight of the metaphor.

The “stans” occupy a chunk of land that has always been at the crossroads of empires: China to the east, Russia to the north, Turkey to the west, Afghanistan and India to the south.

In the 19th century, London and St Petersburg jostled over the territory in what was known as the Great Game, with the Russian and British empires just a few kilometers apart at points in the Pamir Mountains. In the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the US, the “war on terror” saw many people speak of a “new great game,” as the US moved airbases into the region to support the Afghan war effort.

However, even as global powers jostled over central Asia, the region remained little known and mainly ignored, except for satire of its dictatorships and apparent backwardness — Sacha Baron Cohen’s hapless Kazakh reporter Borat, or the recent British comedy The Ambassadors, following British diplomats in (fictional) Tazbekistan. Last year, a New York Times typo saw the accidental invention of a brand new state: Kyrzbekistan.

Local intellectuals bristle at these caricatures and point out that the region is home to many great civilizations; the ornate 10th and 11th-century manuscripts on display at Tajikistan’s national museum are a reminder of the sophisticated societies that previously flourished here.

However, it is the legacy of the Soviet Union, the most recent empire to control the lands, which is most in evidence today, from the steppe of northern Kazakhstan to the cotton fields on Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan.