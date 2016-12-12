China threatens personal liberty

By Doug Bandow

Hong Kong remains the world’s freest economy and enjoys the kind of growth one would expect as a result. Its people also exercise the most political and civil liberties of any territory controlled by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), but the freedom to challenge the PRC’s authority there is shrinking as Beijing targets dissident legislators.

Hong Kong was both free and secure after Britain seized it as a colony in 1898, but when the 99-year lease was due to expire, London and Beijing negotiated Hong Kong’s return.

China agreed that Hong Kong would retain its relative autonomy, preserve the liberty of its inhabitants and eventually provide for election of its chief executive through universal suffrage. However, observers questioned how long Beijing would stay out of Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

Unfortunately, the good times appear to be coming to an end. Two years ago Beijing announced its election plan: Nominees would be chosen by a panel controlled by the PRC, calling it a democracy with Chinese characteristics.

This sparked the “Umbrella movement,” as demonstrators, mostly young, took over a roadway for weeks. Their demand for genuine elections was never realistic, but the protests lasted for 79 days before being dispersed.

Later, the PRC kidnapped or lured into captivity five dissident Hong Kong publishers who produced books banned in China. They all ended up in the PRC under mysterious circumstances, confessing to various dubious offenses. Four returned to Hong Kong, most repentant for their conduct; only one revealed what had happened to him. Another remains missing.

Obviously Beijing does not like criticism and demonstrated that it would not allow Hong Kong’s borders to prevent it from imposing its will.

The issue of Hong Kong’s relationship to China exploded again with the Legislative Council elections in September. Several independence-minded candidates won. Two of them refused to state the oath as prescribed by China, so the council rejected their oath and gave them an opportunity to do it again.

However, Hong Kong’s government filed a suit to block them from taking office. Then the PRC’s National People’s Congress (NPC) announced strict new guidelines which also would bar the two.

Although the territory’s Basic Law, or quasi-constitution, allows the NPC to offer its interpretation, the body never has done on an issue that is before the Hong Kong court. The judge subsequently backed rejection of the two candidates’ attempts to retake the oath; his decision was upheld on appeal.

Suspicions abound that the jurists considered politics as well as law. Deputy secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee Li Fei (李飛) said Beijing would show “no leniency” toward those advocating independence.

Hong Kong Liaison Office Director Zhang Xiaoming (張曉明) was similarly uncompromising: the PRC “would absolutely not allow pro-independence advocates [to] become lawmakers.”

Now the territory faces an even sterner test. The Hong Kong government, presumably at the PRC’s behest, is now seeking to oust another four legislators whose oaths had been accepted by the council.

It is not clear if the attempted purge will stop there. Last month Chinese officials warned that another 11 pro-democracy legislators could be ousted under the new standards.

The PRC’s attack on Hong Kong’s independent decisionmaking has restarted public protests. Many people criticize what they view as juvenile behavior by the newly elected legislators, but fear Beijing might be prepared to intervene on more than simply who serves in the council.