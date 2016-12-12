EDITORIAL: Addressing the wealth gap

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics has released its first data about the median wage in the industrial and service sectors. They do not look pretty.

The median wage refers to the number in the middle when the wage distribution is divided in half among all people in a particular occupation or type of job. The median wage is believed to convey a greater sense of reality than the average wage, which is the mathematical mean of incomes earned by all people, which often presents a skewed picture of the income a person is likely to receive, especially if some people earn significantly more or less.

Last year, the median wage increased 2.11 percent from a year earlier to NT$40,853 per month, indicating that half of the nation’s employees earned less than NT$40,000 per month, the data showed.

In particular, nearly 60 percent of young people reported a monthly salary of less than NT$30,000, the data showed.

As the median wage is lower than the average wage — which grew 2.52 percent to NT$48,490 last year — and the difference between the two figures expanded from NT$6,026 in 2009 to NT$7,673 last year, growing inequality in wealth distribution is a reality.

The data showed a declining ratio of median to average wages. The ratio stood at 84.25 percent last year, the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, which is another warning that the distribution is skewed toward low wages.

Wage stagnation and income inequality do not just reflect the results of a government’s poor economic policies, but also indicate that the labor market has undergone structural changes in the past several years, with more companies adopting a payment system based on merit, or performance pay, and more workers engaged in part-time, temporary and dispatch jobs.

Based on official statistics, the number of non-full-time jobs increased to 792,000 in May this year, the highest level since 2008, when the figure stood at about 650,000. While the situation is indicative of structural changes to the economy, as well as a response to companies’ need for a flexible workforce and cost-efficient operations, it poses a danger to wage growth, job security, private consumption and other areas of the nation’s long-term development if this type of workforce grows out of proportion.

Exactly what has caused this continuous decline in recent years? The answer requires more research and cross-examination of statistics, but common sense says that readjusting the nation’s industrial sector and moving toward an innovation-based economy are bound to have an effect on wealth distribution. The ratio is likely to decrease further if the economy is focused on a small number of emerging innovative industries.

Policymakers have resorted to policies and amendments to help push wages higher. They have also repeatedly called on corporations to do their part to value their employees and boost salaries, although their tactic of moral suasion is mostly poorly received by businesses. Of course, there are always suspicions about the government’s ability to address wage stagnation and income inequality if the nation’s economy slows, but the challenge for policymakers is economic restructuring and dealing with the potentially negative consequences of growth and restructuring.