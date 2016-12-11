Italy vote signals rise of far-right

By Chang Meng-jen 張孟仁

Italy’s referendum on constitutional reform and the postponed rerun of Austria’s presidential election were both held on Sunday last week, but had very different results.

Fortunately, fears that a win in Austria by a far-right candidate would lead to a domino effect and a resurgence of the right within the EU did not prove well-founded on this occasion, with left-leaning, independent pro-Europe candidate Alexander van der Bellen winning the presidency.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, originally hoping to capitalize on high voter turnout and high levels of support for his reforms, suffered a serious setback. Voter turnout was high, 70 percent, but only about 40 percent went Renzi’s way. On hearing the results, Renzi said he would resign. The electorate had spoken loud and clear.

Renzi has been preoccupied with this referendum for the past year. The promised improvements to the economy failed to materialize, and his political enemies have started circling him. The opposition has rapidly united and is now making all kinds of demands.

The biggest benefactor of Renzi’s woes at the moment is Beppe Grillo, leader of Italy’s Five Star Movement party. Grillo wants to call an early general election, under last year’s electoral law — colloquially known as the “Italicum” — setting his sights on the central government. Center-right former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has recently been mending relationships with allies he had previously fallen out with, hoping to revise the Italicum to prevent Five Star from getting too many seats in parliament and to lay the groundwork for bringing the election forward.

Meanwhile, Italy’s far-right Northern League has provisionally invited the Brothers of Italy-National Alliance party to form an alliance with it should the election be brought forward. Given this, it is already too late to prevent the rise of anti-establishment or far-right parties, let alone deal with the collapse of banks or economic reforms.

Renzi had said that these constitutional amendments, had they gone ahead, would be bold, decisive reforms the like of which only happen once in a lifetime. With this referendum result, the proposals are dead in the water, and Italy will have to wait another 20 years before the opportunity arises again.

It appears that the referendum result was driven mainly by young unemployed people and those opposed to Renzi and who, like their counterparts in the UK and the US, are unafraid of a rise in the cost of borrowing for their country, or of isolation from other EU member states.

In their eyes, the EU’s program of austerity and its reluctance to increase the budget for Italy in the wake of a recent serious earthquake there; Germany’s opposition to the European Central Bank underwriting bad debt; and the reluctance of other member states to lend a helping hand in the refugee crisis, preferring in some cases to just stand by and watch, has forced them to make Renzi and the EU pay. Warnings about a “no” vote in the referendum constituting an “Italian Brexit” were unable to impress voters.

For the foreseeable future, with the center-left tearing itself apart, it is going to be very difficult to muster the force to keep Five Star and the far-right down. Even more worrying is the formation of an alliance between these two, as if this comes to pass and Italy — the eighth-largest economy in the world and the third-largest economy in the eurozone — leaves the currency bloc, and perhaps even the EU altogether, the repercussions would be unimaginable.