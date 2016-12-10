Italy’s ‘demolition man’ is the architect of his own downfall

By Crispian Balmer / Reuters, ROME

When former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano tapped Matteo Renzi as Italian prime minister in February 2014, he urged his younger colleague to change the constitution in order to make it easier to govern Italy.

Early this year, Napolitano fretted that Renzi was taking the wrong approach in doing so.

A referendum on the constitutional changes had been called, but instead of focusing the election campaign on the merits of the ambitious reform, Renzi had turned it into a de facto plebiscite on himself by promising to quit if people voted against the changes.

At a time when anti-establishment parties were gaining ground across Europe and when the Renzi government was struggling to revive an anemic economy, a popularity contest was a dangerous tactic, Napolitano believed.

“If Renzi loses, Italy will also lose a lot of credibility,” Napolitano, then 90, told friends at a dinner in April, according to one person present.

He said he had warned Renzi, 50 years his junior, that it was a “mistake to make this too personal.”

On Sunday, Renzi paid the price for that mistake. Sixty percent of Italians voted to reject the plans to abolish a directly elected upper house Senate and streamline the legislative process. Within an hour of polls closing, a chastened Renzi announced his resignation.

Interviews with a dozen Italian government officials, ministers and close advisers show that Renzi persisted in effectively making the ballot a vote on himself — despite warnings from some of his closest advisers not to do so.

That allowed disparate politicians from opposition parties to join forces in egging on the electorate to oust him.

Even after acknowledging in August that the personalization had been a mistake, Renzi sidelined most of his own ministers to dominate prime time television shows, giving more than 20 major media interviews in the last week of campaigning alone.

Renzi’s defeat is the story of a personal gamble that went awry, but it also speaks to the fast-shifting loyalties of Europe’s electorate amid the rising appeal of populist parties across the continent.

Renzi stormed to power following a ruthless internal party coup less than three years ago, hailed as an anti-establishment figure determined to revitalize a lethargic country. However, he was ultimately rejected by the very people he had tried to court, the young and disaffected, who viewed him as one of the elite.

Renzi is not disappearing from the political scene; he remains the leader of Italy’s biggest party and, at the age of 41, has time to craft a return to government. Still, his biggest rivals are the anti-system Five Star Movement, founded by a populist former comedian.

Renzi raised the stakes on his flagship reform early in his tenure.

“I will bet all my political life on it,” he told Corriere della Sera newspaper in March 2014.

MAKING IT PERSONAL

At the time it appeared a safe bet. The opposition party Forza Italia (Go Italy) of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi had given its support and opinion polls suggested that more than 70 percent of the electorate were in favor.

However, Berlusconi soon pulled his backing as a broad policy pact with Renzi collapsed. That left the government alone as it embarked on the most comprehensive overhaul of the constitution since its introduction after World War II.