Where is the world’s most ‘godless’ city?

By John Keenan / The Guardian

Discovering how many people in a given city believe in God (or not) is an almost superhuman task. In territories controlled or influenced by the Islamic State, for example, the risks to declared non-believers are drastic and obvious. On the other side of the coin, the state atheism promulgated by the leaders of the Soviet Union meant that believers were stigmatized at best, persecuted at worst.

As sociology professor Phil Zuckerman pointed out in an essay in The Cambridge Companion to Atheism, even the terminology of religious belief can throw up roadblocks to understanding. If my idea of religious practice is a good deal looser than yours, can we have a meaningful conversation about which cities are godless and which are not?

Naturally, the methodological hurdles have not prevented researchers from making the leap. According to the 2011 Census of England and Wales, Norwich, England, had the highest proportion of respondents reporting “no religion.” The city’s figure was 42.5 percent compared with 25.1 percent for England and Wales as a whole.

The survey revealed that Brighton and Hove, England, came in a close second in the ‘godless’ stakes with 42.4 percent of residents describing themselves as having no religion. Local newspaper reports in both areas pointed to the relative youth of the population and the high number of students as being relevant factors. If you are young and bright, it seems, you are more likely to be irreligious.

University of Haifa psychology professor Benjamin Beit-Hallahmi provided a psychological profile of atheists in The Cambridge Companion.

He said that: “Those with no religious affiliation have been found to be younger, mostly male, with higher levels of education and income, more liberal, but also more unhappy and more alienated from wider society.”

Meanwhile, author and biopsychologist Nigel Barber has said that as cities become more stable and prosperous, their inhabitants are less likely to feel the need for religious belief.

These broad generalizations go some way to explain why Berlin, Germany, has been dubbed the “atheist capital of Europe.” About 60 percent of Berliners claim to have no religion, shaped no doubt by the city’s divided heritage.

In 2009, a proposal to give religious lessons the same status as ethics classes in Berlin schools was defeated in a referendum. The proposal was backed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but a low turnout of 30 percent revealed the lack of interest from the capital’s citizens. Ethics classes have been compulsory in the city’s schools since 2006, introduced after a so-called “honor” killing of a Muslim woman by her husband. Before the change, voluntary religious education classes were poorly attended.

One attempt to study the demographics of godlessness is made by the American Bible Society, which ranks US cities based on their level of Bible engagement. The survey is conducted by the Barna group and regards individuals who report reading the Bible in a typical week and who strongly assert it is accurate in the principles it teaches as “Bible-minded.”

“This definition captures action and attitude, those who both engage and esteem the Christian scriptures. The rankings thus reflect an overall openness or resistance to the Bible in various US cities,” the survey organizer said.