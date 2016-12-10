‘Chinese Taipei’ is China’s Taipei

By Chang Tsan-kuo 張讚國

People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) represented President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as a special envoy at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru, late last month. The most important question about Taiwan’s participation in the meeting is not whether Soong met Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) or how long such a meeting went on, the really significant point is that Taiwan has once again embarrassingly defined its official status at an international event within the framework of “a city in China.”

This little niche is hard to get out of. Like the enchanted golden hoop on the Monkey King’s head in Journey to the West, it can only get tighter and tighter.

During the two days of formal meetings, Soong’s title was that of the representative of “Chinese Taipei.” These were the words displayed on the nameplate on his table and in the official records of the meeting. There was no mention of “Taiwan,” or its national title, the Republic of China (ROC).

The English words “Chinese Taipei” can only be interpreted as meaning “China’s Taipei,” while the Chinese term using the word Zhonghua (中華, Chinese) instead of Zhongguo (中國, China) is no more than a fig leaf that Taiwan’s officialdom has been using for many years to hoodwink the Taiwanese public. That choice of words might fool some Taiwanese, but it serves no use abroad.

Since the 1980s, “Chinese Taipei” has become what sociologists call a “key.” “Keys” and “keying” are a central concept in framing theory that has to do with the uses and functions of words and phrases. Once a word or phrase has been allocated for a certain purpose, in the way that “Chinese Taipei” has been accepted by countries around the world and by Taiwan itself, it comes to have a framing effect in language.

Related discourse and literature will come to revolve around this key, and it provides a means of rationalizing the repetition of the same theme in the development of any further text.

The sad thing is that Taiwanese media, no matter where they stand on the political spectrum, from left to right, have all been making a big song and dance about whether Soong met Xi and treating it as a measure of a possible thaw in cross-strait relations.

Meanwhile, they overlook the deep wound that the “Chinese Taipei” label inflicts on Taiwan at such events, as well as its long-term effects.

It does not matter whether Soong and Xi met for one or 10 minutes, or how many times they met, any such meeting could only be an illusion and achieve very little.

In Xi’s eyes, Soong’s role at the APEC summit was probably no different from that of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英) — both being local representatives from within China’s sphere of political influence.

At least Leung could circulate among the national leaders with the title of Hong Kong chief executive.

However, Soong was in a much more lowly position, but still had to force a smile. After the summit, he bragged about his supposed achievement and was evidently mighty pleased with himself.

The title “Chinese Taipei” is neither fish nor fowl. The origin of this peculiar formula can be traced to the shortsighted notion that “gentlemen will not stand together with thieves” proposed by then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) during the Cold War years from 1950 onward, and to the harsh reality of international affairs.