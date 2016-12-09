China’s civilizational diplomacy is reaping dividends in Egypt

By Zaynab El Bernoussi

China is quickly becoming a world power, capable of exercising considerable influence over other countries. It is also advancing to the center of the geopolitical stage just as — if not because — US and European leadership seems to be retreating into the wings.

China certainly has a receptive audience. One reason is that the “darker nations,” as international studies academic Vijay Prashad calls global-South countries, feel greater kinship with China than with the US or Europe.

They identify with China’s history of anti-imperialist struggle and even with Chinese physical appearance. If you are an emerging superpower, there is a distinct advantage to having the majority of the world’s population hold such sentiments.

The way China that plays its global role also differs notably from that of the West because it emphasizes its similarities with the “rest,” to use historian Niall Ferguson’s expression for the non-Western world.

With this strategy, China has expanded its sphere of influence far beyond its immediate region.

Sub-Saharan Africa is often cited as an example of a region where China’s influence has superseded that of Europe’s former colonial powers. More recently, the Chinese government has stressed its long-standing interest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and in Egypt in particular.

Earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) visited Cairo as part of a regional tour to promote China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative, a latter-day revival of the legendary Silk Road — the ancient network of trade routes connecting the Far East to the Mediterranean.

An important feature of China’s complex regional strategy is its attempt to address partners on a more equal footing. In the case of Egypt, it has done so by appealing to a shared history — a tactic that resonates in both countries.

When the Chinese travel site Kooniao (酷鳥) recently showcased geochemist Sun Weidong’s (孫衛東) assertion that Chinese civilization might have originated in ancient Egypt, Chinese readers responded with excitement; they were happy to be considered on a par with Egypt.

This episode suggests a revival of earlier discussions among Chinese officials in the post-World War II era, which also situated the origins of Chinese civilization in the West.

It is tempting to ask if China implicitly uses civilizational theories to endear itself to particular regions at particular times.

What we do know is that China has had an interest in the Arab world at least since the start of the postcolonial era, when new countries were established across the MENA region. That interest was embodied in the relationship between the first premier of the People’s Republic of China, Zhou Enlai (周恩來), and Egypt’s independence hero and second president, Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Zhou and Nasser were both key leaders in the global South’s struggle for independence and ideological autonomy. However, the Cold War, the Sino-Soviet split and Western international institutions’ development programs soon disrupted cooperation among global-South countries, and ties between China and Egypt weakened.

That changed this year with the highly publicized meeting between Xi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in January.

In 2012, then-Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi — who had won Egypt’s first presidential election after former president Hosni Mubarak’s regime was toppled in 2011 — laid the groundwork. China was Morsi’s first official destination outside the region.