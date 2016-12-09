Bangladeshi charity works to banish extreme poverty

By Emma Graham-Harrison / The Guardian, DUGHIA, Bangladesh

Dughia village is idyllic, but the lives of many of the women who spend their days among its mango orchards, duck ponds and brilliant green paddy fields are anything but. For them, the beauty of the village has been a backdrop to decades of suffering.

They fight back tears to explain how they are lucky to eat once a day and cannot even afford blouses to wear under their tattered saris. All are illiterate, and several have been parted from their children — who have died, gone to faraway cities or been taken in by other families when the cost of raising them at home proved too much.

“I don’t want to think about my life. It’s a very hard story — even listening to it will make you cry,” says Lalita, who spent 16 years separated from her children, doing back-breaking manual labor to pay off US$505)in loans. “My husband got sick, and when he died I was drowning in debt, so I went away to look for work.”

Although she travelled barely 100km, wages were so meager she could not afford to return home for more than a decade, and when she did her son and daughter were strangers.

Yet, says aid worker Sagarika Indu, in two years’ time the ageing widow and a handful of other women gathered around her, also living without hope or self-confidence, will probably be secure.

They will have modest savings, valuable assets in the form of a cow and some chickens, and be respected by fellow villagers, perhaps courted by the relatives who once cast them aside as paupers.

Indu is confident about this extraordinary transformation because she will be its agent, as head of a rigorously tested project that she has personally seen change thousands of lives.

“In Bangladesh we reach 90,000 families a year,” she says of the scheme, which was created more than a decade ago by huge national aid organization BRAC, Indu’s employer.

It has also now been exported to 10 other countries.

It is often described as a “poverty graduation” scheme, because it offers not just a financial lifeline out of destitution, but education in the confidence and skills to maintain newfound prosperity, from basic literacy to animal care.

After two years, the “graduates” can support themselves and their families without further aid, and the team that assisted them can move on to helping others. In Bangladesh alone more than 1.7 million households have been transformed.

Supporting people to move out of extreme poverty long-term, rather than just providing food, medicine or cash as temporary relief, is a notoriously stubborn challenge, so the “poverty graduation” model has been analyzed extensively by academics from the London School of Economics (LSE), Yale and other leading universities.

They have confirmed that a one-off intervention can permanently end the most crippling destitution, with benefits that multiply over time — making it a kind of holy grail of aid projects.

“The [Targeting Ultra Poverty, or TUP] program sets beneficiaries on a sustainable path out of poverty,” said the authors of the LSE report, which included seven-year follow-up checks on women who were once enrolled in the program.

They looked at projects around the world to evaluate whether the model thrived beyond Bangladesh, where BRAC can tap into a strong network of services and staff to support the scheme, and found it was still effective in most places.