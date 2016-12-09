The Trump factor’s role as Taiwan eyes US ties

By James Wang 王景弘

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) telephone conversation with US president-elect Donald Trump last week is the highest level of bilateral contact between the two nations since the US severed diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 1979.

However, Trump has yet to take up office as president. One can only hope that after he enters the White House, an understanding can be reached between him and Tsai that will allow for the normalization of relations between the two countries.

China has criticized Trump for “breaking protocol” due to his own “ignorance” and lack of understanding of how “sensitive” the issue of Taiwan is to Beijing.

However, Trump’s decision to take the call was certainly not made on a whim in order to stir up trouble.

Not only does Trump have the political authority to change US foreign policy, but veteran China hand and former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger some time ago had the temerity to make some irresponsible remarks about Trump.

The president-elect was not acting out of ignorance: He knew perfectly well what he was doing.

The call was not only the first of its kind, the content of the conversation was also unusual.

Trump has said that both sides spoke of their “close economic, political and security ties,” while Tsai’s team said the call touched upon issues of “economic development, national security” and “strengthening bilateral ties.”

The 1979 Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the US and China prohibits government-level contact between Taiwan and the US.

In addition, the agreement states that “neither [China nor the US] is prepared to negotiate on behalf of any third party or to enter into agreements or understandings with the other directed at other states.”

The call is in keeping with the request of then-president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) following the breaking off of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the US — and it also conforms to Trump’s tendency to call a spade a spade.

The White House and the US Department of State have said that they were not informed in advance of the phone call. Both also sought to play down the situation, saying that there is “no change” in US-China policy.

However, Trump was elected to shake up Washington and to wrestle government power away from what is seen by many in the US as an entrenched class of “elitist” politicians and officials. Trump is building a team of hawkish national security advisers and has confirmed that he will nominate retired US General James “Mad Dog” Mattis to be the next US secretary of defense to re-examine US defense strategy.

Trump has also restarted relations with Russia, prioritized a face-to-face meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and built bridges with the Philippine president. When taken together with his decision to receive the call from Tsai, one can see that Trump’s modus operandi is completely different from that of US President Barack Obama.

Of course, once Trump assumes office, US Department of State officials will make positive noises about the importance of the US-China relationship and return to the “one China” policy. However, Trump and his inner circle believe in improving Taiwan-US ties.

After all, Taiwanese have, of their own free will, built a democratic society apart from China.

James Wang is a media commentator.