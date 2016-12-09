The Liberty Times Editorial: ‘Interpretations’ need re-examining

Until recently, most people assumed that China approved of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) for having followed a path toward eventual unification throughout his eight years in office. However, in light of recent events, that assumption might have to be reconsidered.

The first incident to consider is that before Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) went to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in his role as Chinese Communist Party (CCP) general secretary, several senior KMT figures, including Ma and former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), urged Hung to talk about “one China, different interpretations” when she was face to face with him.

However, she did not heed their advice, leading to a high-profile dispute between Hung and the other KMT leaders.

When Hung met Xi, she used the formula of “seeking agreement on the one China principle, while shelving the different interpretations of one China.”

After Xi signaled his approval of Hung’s suggestion, Ma and Wu had nothing more to say.

The second incident occurred when Ma went to speak at an event in Malaysia. Ma’s title of “former president” was disregarded and someone changed the title of his speech.

Ma called a news conference to hit back at the Chinese embassy, accusing it of counterproductive interference that would be bad for cross-strait relations.

On this occasion, the KMT leadership displayed a remarkable lack of concern and did not utter a word in support of Ma.

The third incident came when the China Review news agency published an interview with Yu Keli (余克禮), former director of the China Academy of Social Sciences’ Taiwan Research Institute.

Yu accused Ma of only having his own interests at heart in Malaysia and said that his actions went against the ultimate aim of unification and caused considerable harm to political relations across the Taiwan Strait.

In view of the context in which it took place, the humiliation that Ma suffered in Malaysia was probably not a case of counterproductive interference by the Chinese embassy, but rather one of China revealing new ground rules for its handling of Taiwan affairs, while also drawing preliminary conclusions about Ma’s rights and wrongs with regard to cross-strait relations.

Speaking in Malaysia, Ma said that over the past eight years he had made the greatest efforts of any politician in Taiwan to improve cross-strait relations.

He said that for the past eight years in Taiwan he had been the target of endless accusations of getting too close to China and selling out Taiwan, so he did not know why he was now experiencing such indignity.

He said he could not understand what message the Chinese actions were supposed to convey.

The China Review interview seems to furnish indirect answers from Beijing.

Ma brought the humiliation upon himself and even though it is hard to bear, it should be a lesson for those who have one foot on either side of the Taiwan Strait.

When Ma was in office, China turned a blind eye to his “one China, different interpretations” for the sake of using him to hoodwink Taiwanese. However, clear-sighted people could tell that Beijing was also pretending.

The China Review interview showed that China no longer needs to turn a blind eye.

Yu is quoted as saying that during his time in office Ma clung stubbornly to his “three noes” — “no unification, no independence and no use of force” — along with the “one China, different interpretations” formula, and has continued to do so even after leaving office.