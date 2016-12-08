Scheme teaches women digital literacy in rural India

By Amrit Dhillon / The Guardian, RAJASTHAN, India

Sheetal Bootoli’s husband refused to let her touch the mobile phone.

“What will you do with it? You’ll spoil it,” he said.

It is an attitude very familiar to women in rural India.

However, four months later, Sheetal, 32, is teaching other rural women in and around Bootoli Village, near Alwar, Rajasthan, to use the Internet. Every day, she gets on her special “Internet cycle cart” containing two Web-enabled smartphones and two tablets. She cycles through cotton and onion fields to give local women instruction on going online.

The Bootoli women’s experience of the world has previously been limited to a trip to Alwar, 28km away, to see a doctor. Now, they are getting their first taste of the vastness of the Internet.

“My husband has just got a smartphone and now I’m the one who teaches him about e-mail and downloading WhatsApp,” Sheetal said, smiling.

Sheetal is part of the Internet Saathi (partner) initiative, a campaign launched by Google India and Tata Trusts in May to address what is perhaps the biggest gender disparity in India — the fact that only 2 percent of Internet users in rural India are women.

Internet use in India is growing fast. Last year, the country overtook the US to become the second-largest online user base, after China, with 342 million Internet users as of March. Future growth will be largely in rural areas. A Boston Consulting Group study predicts that rural consumers will increase from 120 million last year to almost 315 million in 2020.

The Google campaign, Helping Women Get Online, aims to impart basic Internet skills to rural women in half the country’s villages — about 300,000 — in the next few years.

“Since May, over 1.2 million women have benefited from the program, spread across 40,000 villages,” said Sapna Chadha, head of marketing at Google India.

Through an army of trainers such as Sheetal, rural women learn to use the Internet to improve their lives. Eventually, some may even come to earn a living online. Google provides the gadgets and training, while Tata Trusts uses its links with local non-governmental organizations to identify the online saathis and monitor progress. The Internet carts are available in villages for a minimum of two days every week for four to six months.

The women of Bootoli do not have TVs.

“I saw the prime [Indian] minister for the first time on the tablet. I saw Mecca — my dream — for the first time,” said Naseera Khan, 40, before asking Sheetal to show her pictures of the Taj Mahal.

Khan’s husband and son would not let her touch their handsets. Denying women access to mobile phones is rooted in a conservative culture. Men fear that young girls will start chatting to boys and dating, and that married women will be distracted from housework.

Initially, the men in the village were reluctant to let their wives attend the training sessions, but relented after realizing that it seemed harmless.

“On the training days, we finish our housework quickly and come so that the men can’t complain,” several women said in unison.

Sheetal helps them access the Internet by using their local language and, if they are illiterate, through voice searches on Google or through videos. She has taught them that there is much on the Internet that can help them, such as finding crop prices.

“We’re harvesting onions at the moment and we won’t sell to the middleman until we’ve checked online the price being offered at the wholesale market,” villager Rehana Bano said.