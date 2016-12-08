Prompt reaction needed in Taipei

By King Chwan-chuen 金傳春

A series of community dengue fever clusters have recently been confirmed in Taipei. It is the first outbreak of dengue fever in the city since a string of dengue cases in Shilin District (士林) in 2011. Although dengue virus type-1 (DENV-1) caused a widespread epidemic in Kaohsiung in 2014 and dengue virus type-2 (DENV-2) caused another large-scale epidemic in Tainan and Kaohsiung last year, neither of these viruses led to community dengue clusters in Taipei.

During the initial stages of this outbreak of dengue fever in Taipei, the government should consider taking a broader approach to prevention and control measures to ensure that the virus is effectively and efficiently wiped out.

The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed the index case of the present outbreak to be a housewife from Neihu District’s (內湖) Ruiguang Borough (瑞光) who showed symptoms of classical dengue fever, including fever, muscle and joint pain.

Although other members of her family have yet to develop similar symptoms, a cluster of dengue cases occurred near to the location of the index case, which shows that the authorities should use a geographic information system to widen the epidemiological investigation area for blood collection and carry out serological surveillance for the testing of anti-dengue antibody, to ensure that individuals asymptomatically infected with the dengue virus do not spread the epidemic further.

Most mosquitoes found in Taipei are Aedes albopictus — the tiger mosquito — and its blood feeding habits are different from Aedes aegypti, which are prevalent in southern Taiwan. If the viral load of a person bitten by Aedes albopictus is low, the individual will commonly be asymptomatic or develop a mild infection.

Large-scale epidemiological investigation integrated with serological surveillance has been successful in the past in lowering the number of severe cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever.

However, such an approach is always weighted heavily in favor of persons in close contact to those patients who present symptoms, while it overlooks persons asymptomatically infected with the dengue virus, who are still able to transmit the virus.

The authorities should use ovi-traps to find the sources of hidden vectors — such as within the eaves of buildings and gutters — which played a significant role in last year’s epidemic in Tainan.

Most importantly, indoor mosquitoes must be thoroughly eliminated. If a cluster of cases occurs within one family, it is possible that an area within the family’s house may be a vector source for the virus, or alternatively a member of the family may be the vector source without being aware.

This is particularly important since the current outbreak of dengue fever was caused by serotype 1 (DENV-1), which has historically been shown — both in Taiwan and worldwide — to be the serotype with the widest spread.

Therefore, to reduce the likelihood of subsequent waves, immediate clean up to completely eliminate community vector sources must be carried out at schools, daycare centers, markets, parks, public gardens and any public sites where crowds gather, and should include the following four areas: Neihu District; nearby Zhongshan District (中山) — which is adjacent to Ruiguang Borough; commonly visited places by all the new cases, and areas within Yangmingshan National Park that the index case had visited.