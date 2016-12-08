EDITORIAL: One down, one to go, no one happy

The hubbub over controversial amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) covering work and holiday schedules ended late on Tuesday night with a bang as Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) brought down his gavel to mark their passage, but the political ripples are likely to continue for some time.

The four-month-long legislative battle and cross-caucus negotiations ended with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) using its legislative majority to pass the bill, a result that neither the ruling party nor the opposition viewed as acceptable.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), who has been vilified by labor campaigners, was right about one thing: The controversy had dragged on for too long.

In its determination to cut the number of national holidays and pass its “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” proposal, the DPP appeared deaf to compromises suggested by opposition parties or labor groups, so the months of wrangling created a negative image for the government and made the party’s determination appear as arrogant obstinacy.

One DPP legislator said voters could stop voting for the DPP if they disagreed with its stance, while another said the Legislative Yuan could simply dismiss itself if it gave in to pressure from outside protesters — remarks that bore an unfortunate resemblance to the attitude of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers complacent for decades in their legislative majority.

The DPP’s vociferous condemnation of an incident in which Ker was pushed around by protesters outside the Legislative Yuan unhappy with the proposed amendments probably puzzled those who took part in the Sunflower movement’s occupation of the legislature’s main chamber in 2014, which the then-ruling KMT called an intolerable transgression.

KMT politicians in the past came under attack by people hurling shoes and books to protest policies and deeds they believed to be egregious, and it is probably not a wild guess to say the DPP did not rush to the KMT’s defense in criticizing the violence.

Confrontation, not communication, is what the public has witnessed in the past few months.

However, the DPP did make what the party said were concessions during the row, promising more annual leave days for those who have not worked for a company for a long time. The idea was first mooted in early October and the draft terms were decided upon and announced earlier this month.

While labor groups still objected to the proposal because annual leave days do not come with the same kind of guarantee as national holidays, the change to the annual leave system does signify an increase in paid days off.

However, the DPP government erred in not explaining the pros and cons of the proposal from the very beginning instead of presenting them months later as the best proposal.

No one except the DPP appears satisfied by Tuesday’s legislative results. Corporations and other employers are unhappy with the government’s revision to annual leave policies.

However, this is what happens when the government hastily rolls out an ill-conceived policy: In the end, no one thanks you for what you did.

The DPP is facing another battlefront over same-sex marriage equality, a substantial promise made by the president, unlike the obscure one made about the days off.

It might sound like sarcasm to hear people say that the DPP should just ram its bill through the legislature the way it did the labor amendments. It would cease to be sarcasm when the promise is fulfilled.