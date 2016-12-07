Will Ivanka Trump be the most powerful first daughter in history?

By Alessandra Stanley and Jacob Bernstein / NY Times News Service

When House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump shortly after the Nov. 8 election, they talked about domestic policy and infrastructure, but when Pelosi raised the subject of women’s issues, the president-elect did something unexpected: He handed the phone to another person in the room — his 35-year-old daughter, Ivanka.

Around the same time, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, the author of the best-selling women’s empowerment book Lean In, reached out to Ivanka Trump, hoping to begin what aides from both sides described as “a dialogue.”

Anne-Marie Slaughter, a policy adviser to former US president Hillary Clinton at the US State Department and the author of Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family, had met Ivanka Trump about a year ago at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. She also sent word to the incoming first daughter a week after the election, saying that she hoped to be in touch with her after her father took office.

“She is really serious about the ‘care agenda’ and can be a strong inside force,” Slaughter said in an interview.

Perhaps most important, she said, “I don’t know anyone else.”

A month and a half before her father is scheduled to be inaugurated, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, 35, are key advisers to the president-elect, with Ivanka poised to be perhaps the most influential first daughter since Alice Roosevelt Longworth. They have attended meetings with political advisers, jobseekers, foreign leaders and real-estate developers eager to sell US$2 million apartments as “president-elect-branded.”

They are also triaging calls and e-mails from their own left-leaning high-powered friends and acquaintances who are hoping to find a voice for their causes in the Trump administration.

Even Leonardo DiCaprio has weighed in. The Oscar-winning actor recently met with Ivanka Trump privately and gave her a copy of his climate change documentary, Before the Flood, according to aides to both people.

However, as her platform gets bigger, she is also coming in for some criticism that her primary agenda may be the further enhancement of the Ivanka Trump brand she carefully built over the past decade.

In that time, she has published a New York Times best-selling self-help memoir (with another book scheduled for next spring), started a fashion and jewelry brand, co-starred with her father on The Apprentice and become a fixture at fashion shows and at charity balls. Messages about empowering women have been woven into her sales pitch, which blends inspirational mottos with “shop this look” appeals on her Web site, ivankatrump.com.

She said on 60 Minutes last month that when her father becomes president, she will just be a “daughter.” She has said she will use her “heightened visibility” to champion working women. (After the show, Trump was criticized for her company’s attempt to market the Ivanka Trump US$10,800 diamond and gold bracelet she wore during the interview. She later apologized and said her brand was due for a “readjustment.”)

Some prominent figures remain skeptical of Trump’s commitment to their causes.

“I don’t think it’s useful to denigrate the image she projects as a working woman and as a mother and a wife, but there are limits to it,” former Planned Parenthood president Faye Wattleton said. “It’s easy to talk about self-help when you have access to the best medical care in the world by virtue of your birth. It’s not so easy when you can’t earn a living wage and you have children to support. And we have not heard her speak out on those hard survival issues.”