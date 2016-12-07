EDITORIAL: Xi needs torture to stay in power

In the 38 years since the originator of Human Rights Watch (HRW) began to monitor compliance with the 1975 Helsinki Accords by the then-Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies, the Watch Committees have named and shamed a lot of governments and officials.

The New York City-headquartered group now defends the rights of people in 90 countries, far more than those of the 25 nations that signed the accords, including the rights of those who work for or are officials of repressive governments.

HRW yesterday spoke up for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials caught up in a massive corruption crackdown launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) four years ago and ensnared in the party’s notorious shuanggui (雙規) system set up in the 1990s.

The CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection runs the shuanggui like a parallel justice system, one that is impervious to even the rudimentary efforts to reform the official judiciary and penal system and put an end to the rampant secret detentions, torture and deaths that have long been the hallmarks of Chinese “justice.”

While Xi’s campaign has targeted everyone from senior government officials, top brass in the People’s Liberation Army and heads of state-owned companies to village-level cadres, it has also been used to settle scores within the party or personal feuds, as any of the CCP’s 88 million members could be targeted. Reports say that more than 1 million CCP officials have been punished in the past three years.

Personal accounts cited in the HRW report or interviews with wire agency reporters, such as those The Associated Press conducted two years ago, tell of horrific abuse and physical torture, like one man who was forced to eat excrement and whose legs were forced apart until one of his thigh bones snapped, or another who was forced to stand for days on end until his feet “were swollen like an elephant’s and he could no longer urinate.”

Technically the use of force is forbidden in shuanggui, but CCP regulations condone it as a necessary evil when there is little evidence against the accused or there is a risk of collusion or flight.

However, that is just a license for abuse, given the party and the nation’s pride in the 99.92 percent conviction rate of China’s courts.

As HRW China director Sophie Richardson said yesterday in releasing the report: “Torturing suspects to confess won’t bring an end to corruption, but will end any confidence in China’s judicial system.”

Individuals and groups who have fought for human rights have been some of the biggest victims of Xi’s efforts to consolidate his grip on China, which has made a mockery of his promise to promote the rule of law.

As the HRW report points out, CCP cadres are also paying a high price.

Xi’s campaign appears not to be having the effect he had hoped — although it does keep many of his subjects in a state of nervous terror.

The HRW report comes less than two months after two researchers at the Institute of Governance and Public Affairs at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou released a study that said Xi’s anti-graft campaign is actually backfiring, because the more the graft cases that are reported in a prefecture, the more the area’s residents still see Beijing as being more corrupt than their regional government.

As Richardson notes, if Xi is so proud of China’s legal system, then why is he so reliant on shuanggui to shore up his hold on power?