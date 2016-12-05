Military must take care of its personnel

By Lu Li-shih 呂禮詩

During an address at an air force open house at Taichung Airport on Saturday last week, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) did something she would not usually do: She promoted military recruitment. As the Ministry of National Defense still needs to draft 9,600 men born in 1993 for military service next year, the difficulty in shifting to an all-volunteer military force is obvious.

Of all combat units with additional fixed bonuses, the navy has the highest enlistment rate, better than the mechanized infantry, special forces or infantry on outlying islands.

However, during an open house at the Zuoying military base in Kaohsiung last month, visitors saw copper items that had been gilded to avoid having to polish them daily and marks used to align the ships’ guns corroded and covered with paint.

At another open house at the Keelung naval base two weeks ago, navy commanders apologized to every visitor and guided them to a Tuo Jiang-class corvette, as both the route to the ship and the explanation had caused confusion.

The incidents suggest that the military is in need of officers who can handle planning and soldiers to carry out daily maintenance.

Pension reform would be another, even bigger, blow to the military’s morale. Career officers below the rank of major receive a monthly pension of a little more than NT$31,000, and they are not eligible for an 18 percent preferential savings interest rate. The monthly pension for a platoon sergeant who has served in the army for 28 years does not even reach NT$29,000. Sergeants and corporals are key figures in the lower ranks of the army, yet their monthly pensions do not even meet the minimum of NT$32,160 recommended by the Ministry of Civil Service.

It is far too common for officers to change careers midlife. Indeed, the prospect of a career in the military is nothing if not appalling for younger people.

In contrast, military personnel who retire with the rank of colonel and above are often offered jobs by the Vocational Assistance Commission for Retired Servicemen, which pay better than their posts in the army. Usually, their education and experience are of little use to the companies affiliated with the commission. None of the commission’s companies are doing well, except for its natural gas firms, which have monopolized the nation’s natural gas industry.

It has even been said that sometimes openings in the commission’s affiliated businesses are given out as a quid pro quo for political support.

Proposed changes to the vocational assistance system for retired military officers need to be discussed at local expanded meetings and a national affairs conference. Once a consensus is reached and the paperwork is completed, the proposal would be sent to the legislature for review. The process could take a long time.

Helping lower-rank military personnel find jobs after retirement is one of the goals of the commission, but it has been allocating all of its best-paying jobs to retired high-ranking officers.

It is time for the commission to reform its system by focusing on creating job openings to retired military personnel and allowing retired volunteers to apply. To make the recruitment process fair, the commission should conduct the hiring process through privately run human-resources agencies that would select the most suitable candidate based on their skill sets, education and experience.