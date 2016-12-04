Duterte’s anti-US rants rooted in battle against Manila elite

By Norman Aquino and Chris Blake / Bloomberg

Decades before Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte began ranting about US imperialism, he routinely blasted another conquering power closer to home: Manila.

Duterte’s disdain for entrenched elites can be traced to his upbringing in Davao, the biggest city on the southern island of Mindanao, where insurgents have fought for more than one hundred years against outside dominance by the Spanish, Americans, Japanese or governments in Manila. He felt that leaders in the faraway capital never did enough to atone for past atrocities and help develop Mindanao, home to 11 of the country’s 20 poorest provinces.

“Years of Mindanao’s neglect is in Duterte’s consciousness,” Danilo Dayanghirang, a Davao City councilor who has known the president for three decades, said in an interview last month. “People in Manila have a low regard for people in Mindanao because their drivers and maids are from here. You can see the discrimination, and Duterte hates that.”

That sense of injustice, impressed on his psyche after decades of public life in Davao, now threatens to upend US strategy in Asia. Since taking office at the end of June, Duterte has spooked markets with repeated outbursts aimed at the US — everything from scrapping joint patrols in the South China Sea to insulting US President Barack Obama.

International investors have pulled US$366.58 million from Philippine stocks since Duterte was sworn in, and the peso has fallen 3.5 percent. The American Chamber of Commerce and other business groups in Manila have also warned that Duterte’s comments are creating unease.

While Duterte said he would try to curb his tirades now that Donald Trump has been elected, the real-estate mogul was unlikely to have given the relationship much thought, said Gregory Poling, a Southeast Asia specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“I worry that their similar personalities, but very different political leanings are a recipe for greater tension, not less,” Poling said.

Duterte has made clear he intends to continue to push for his country to be less economically and militarily reliant on the US, which he accuses of hypocrisy in its criticism of his war on drugs. For now, China and Russia appear to be the beneficiaries. Duterte stated that it could be the three of them “against the world” on an October trip to Beijing in which he took home investment promises worth US$24 billion.

“Historically, I have been identified with the Western world,” Duterte said during a Nov. 20 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It was good until it lasted. And of late, I see a lot of these Western nations bullying small nations.”

In the Philippines, Duterte uses similar language to describe elites in the capital.

For decades, the nation has been led by powerful dynasties whose main assets are their wealth, family lineage, business connections and ties to the US, which controlled the Philippines as its territory for nearly 50 years until 1946. Duterte, whose father was a lawyer and mother a teacher, is the first president to hail from Mindanao.

“Imperial Manila controls everything,” Duterte said in an August speech. He lambasted central government policies that had “allowed oligarchs to take control of mines” near his home in Davao City, adding: “I am fighting a monster.”