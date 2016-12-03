[ LETTER ]

What discrimination is

It sure is great being “straight.” Nobody can judge you or your potential partner. Just imagine, I am a 70-year-old man and my bride to be is 20. Does society get to prevent us from marriage because it finds my relationship less than ideal or harmful in some way? No. Of course not.

I am a drug user who gambles and has a violent past. So what? I can marry.

I am incapable of having children, but my partner can. Should we be stopped from marrying because our partnership may not be “fruitful?” Impossible. No one can prevent the will of two consenting adults.

I have been divorced five times, but I am going for it again. Can society stop me? Not in the least.

My fiancee and I are unemployed and have no means to support our future family. Will the public interject themselves to prevent this union? Laughable. Congratulations, we are married.

However, if I am homosexual, that is a different story. The entire body politic has the right to dissect every detail of my romantic life and determine if it would benefit children, the economy, tourism or offend the will of the gods that I do not believe in.

We do not judge heterosexual marriage. What makes us think we have a right to judge LGBT people when they want to make a commitment?

The very idea of such a debate should open eyes to what discrimination is: No one can judge me and mine, but I may judge you.

Aaron Andrews

Taichung