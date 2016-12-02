Facebook, German lawmakers in standoff over hate speech

By Mark Scott and Melissa Eddy / NY Times News Service, BERLIN

Yorai Feinberg was going about his daily routine this month when his social media feeds and cellphone began lighting up.

It was the 78th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the 1938 Nazi pogrom against Jews, and the Berlin restaurant owned by Feinberg, a 35-year-old Israeli, had been included without his knowledge on a map of the city that a far-right group had published on Facebook.

The social media post listed the names — and addresses — of local Jewish institutions and Israeli-owned businesses under the banner “Jews Among Us,” in bright yellow Gothic script. Feinberg soon received anonymous phone calls telling him, “I hate Jews.”

A standoff quickly developed between Facebook, the social media giant, and German authorities over what many here said was its inadequate response to the publication of the map. But Germany’s rules on what may be said or published — among the world’s toughest, with long prison terms for denying the Holocaust and inciting hatred against minorities — ensured that the post was eventually deleted.

The incident is one of several examples — including threats of regulation and attempts to prosecute Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg — of how Germany has become an important test case globally for how the social network polices what may be published online, and how it should respond to inappropriate and illegal content.

Such steps in Germany are part of a growing push around the world to regulate what users are allowed to post online.

Feinberg did not report the incident to Facebook, convinced after previous anti-Semitic attacks that the social network would not act, he said.

“I have reported things to Facebook at least 20 times,” he explained over coffee at his restaurant in a residential neighborhood in western Berlin. “And 100 percent of the time, they have refused to take it down. Facebook doesn’t do anything.”

Others identified in the map did complain. At first, Facebook did not remove the map, saying it complied with the company’s “community standards,” or guidelines for what it deems within the bounds of free speech.

However, within 48 hours, after an outcry on social media, in local newspapers and from German lawmakers, Facebook relented. It deleted the far-right group’s entire page, including the post that had listed the Jewish institutions and businesses across Berlin.

“We recognize that this is a work in progress,” Richard Allen, Facebook’s director of policy in Europe, said in an interview. “It was hate speech, and it should have been taken down.”

In Germany, more than almost anywhere else in the West, lawmakers, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, are demanding that Facebook go further to police what is said on the social network — a platform that now has 1.8 billion users worldwide. The country’s lawmakers also want other US tech giants to meet similar standards.

The often-heated dispute has raised concerns over maintaining freedom of speech while protecting vulnerable minorities in a country where the legacy of World War II and decades under communism still resonate.

It is occurring amid mounting criticism of Facebook in the US after fake news reports were shared widely on the site before the presidential election. Facebook also has been accused of allowing similar false reports to spread during elections elsewhere.