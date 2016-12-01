China turns to ‘The Art of War’ as Trump signals trade battle

Bloomberg

There is a Chinese saying that stems from the philosophy in Sun Tzu’s (孫子) ancient text The Art of War (孫子兵法): You can kill 1,000 enemies, but you would also lose 800 soldiers.

Centuries later, the proverb is suddenly apt again, being mentioned frequently in discussions around Beijing. Now, it highlights the potential damage US president-elect Donald Trump could inflict if he makes good on his threat to start a trade war with China, the world’s second-biggest economy.

Having backed off some other campaign pledges, it is unclear if Trump will end up slapping punitive tariffs on China — and Beijing has signaled some optimism he will be more pragmatic in office.

Still, the message from China is that any move to tax Chinese imports would bring retaliation: The US economy would take a hit and Washington would damage its longstanding ties with Asia.

“China wouldn’t like to see that happen,” Fu Ying (傅瑩), who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s National People’s Congress and was a vice minister of foreign affairs until 2013, said of the US imposing punitive tariffs.

“But if so happens, it won’t be one-way traffic,” she said last week in Beijing.

While China has warned the US against picking a fight, the prospect of a more protectionist US creates an opportunity for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Asia, where trade-dependent nations are nervous about the potential fallout.

Xi has rushed to portray his country as a champion of free trade and Trump’s actions could give him an avenue to build his clout.

Xi has spoken of his desire for the same great-power status enjoyed by the US, pushing back against American hegemony since World War II.

“The US has been using the approach of carrot and stick, and that is on the rocks,” said Wang Wen (王文), executive dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University in Beijing.

“China’s ‘trade first’ or ‘economic first’ foreign affairs policy in Asia is more advanced compared to the US,” he said. “Asian countries need a peaceful international environment.”

Any dimming of US influence in Asia also presents China with the challenge of managing a regional order that has produced spectacular economic gains under the US’s watch.

Does it impose its agenda not only through economic power, but by shaping geopolitics beyond its borders? Or does it stick to its favored stance of “non-interference,” focused on issues in its self interest like trade and climate change?

“China still lacks the experience in engaging global affairs, and still has a lot to learn in the international arena,” said Yan Xuetong (閻學通), a member of the Consultation Committee of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

“There will be challenges in the future for China along with its growing influence, and there could be sensitive international issues that force China to make choices,” he said.

“China holds a clear bottom line that it disapproves of the use of force in handling international disagreements,” said Yan, who is also director of the Institute of International Studies at Tsinghua University in Beijing. “China should work very hard to take a different approach from the US in international affairs.”

For now, China has a two-pronged response to Trump’s elevation: warn him of the consequences of unilateral action and accelerate efforts to secure an Asia-wide trade pact that does not include the US.